CSO figures show house prices surging ahead in Dundalk

Average House prices in Dundalk surged in 2021, with the rate of increase almost double that in 2020 for houses sold and legally transferred (termed executions) in 2021. This is according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) Residential Property Price Index for December 2021, released today.

€254,133 was the average house price in Dundalk in 2021 for houses the CSO refer to as executions. Execution statistics are the definitive guide to residential property sales, says the CSO. However, they are necessarily incomplete for a period (until all the relevant stamp duty returns have been filed). Execution statistics are preliminary and subject to revision until 12 months have elapsed.

The 2021 average price in Dundalk of €254,133 is an increase of 11.1% on the year before, when the average house price in Dundalk was €228,762.

Previous to that, in 2019, the average house price was €216,544. The increase to the 2020 figure of €228,762 represents an increase of 5.6% on 2019 - almost half the rate of increase seen in 2021.

In Drogheda, the average price for houses sold and legally transferred in 2021 rose by 10.4% to €278,021.