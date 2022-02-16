Search

17 Feb 2022

CSO figures show house prices surging ahead in Dundalk

Residential Property Price Index December 2021

CSO figures show house prices surging ahead in Dundalk

CSO figures show house prices surging ahead in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

16 Feb 2022 10:30 PM

Average House prices in Dundalk surged in 2021, with the rate of increase almost double that in 2020 for houses sold and legally transferred (termed executions) in 2021. This is according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) Residential Property Price Index for December 2021, released today.

€254,133 was the average house price in Dundalk in 2021 for houses the CSO refer to as executions. Execution statistics are the definitive guide to residential property sales, says the CSO. However, they are necessarily incomplete for a period (until all the relevant stamp duty returns have been filed). Execution statistics are preliminary and subject to revision until 12 months have elapsed.

The 2021 average price in Dundalk of €254,133 is an increase of 11.1% on the year before, when the average house price in Dundalk was €228,762. 

Previous to that, in 2019, the average house price was €216,544. The increase to the 2020 figure of €228,762 represents an increase of 5.6% on 2019 - almost half the rate of increase seen in 2021.

In Drogheda, the average price for houses sold and legally transferred in 2021 rose by 10.4% to €278,021.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media