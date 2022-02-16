Search

17 Feb 2022

Man called garda 'Superman's son', Dundalk court heard

Man called garda 'Superman's son', Dundalk court heard

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

16 Feb 2022 10:02 PM

A garda told Dundalk district court last week that a Dublin man used abusive language and called him ‘Superman’s son’, after being informed that his vehicle was about to be seized.

Jim Cash (35) of Boot Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on June 22nd 2020 and failed to appear for the case which was listed last Wednesday for a contested hearing.

The garda involved told the court the defendant was a passenger in the vehicle in the car park at Lidl, St. Helena’s, Dundalk .

After he was informed that it was going to be seized, he allegedly told the garda “Get out of the way you big f***ing thick you”.

The Garda also claimed the accused told him “You look like Superman’s son” and added “F*** off guard I’m leaving”.

The court heard when the public order charge was put to him after caution Mr. Cash replied “I did no such thing and I have it on video”

After hearing the defendant had 84 previous convictions including 12 for public order offences, Judge Eirinn McKiernan issued a bench warrant for sentencing.

Serial burglar who swung punches at Dundalk homeowner fails in bid to have jail term cut

Man accused of robbery of Credit union where Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered challenges decision to try him before the SCC

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media