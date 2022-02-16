Man called garda 'Superman's son', Dundalk court heard

A garda told Dundalk district court last week that a Dublin man used abusive language and called him ‘Superman’s son’, after being informed that his vehicle was about to be seized.

Jim Cash (35) of Boot Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on June 22nd 2020 and failed to appear for the case which was listed last Wednesday for a contested hearing.

The garda involved told the court the defendant was a passenger in the vehicle in the car park at Lidl, St. Helena’s, Dundalk .

After he was informed that it was going to be seized, he allegedly told the garda “Get out of the way you big f***ing thick you”.

The Garda also claimed the accused told him “You look like Superman’s son” and added “F*** off guard I’m leaving”.

The court heard when the public order charge was put to him after caution Mr. Cash replied “I did no such thing and I have it on video”

After hearing the defendant had 84 previous convictions including 12 for public order offences, Judge Eirinn McKiernan issued a bench warrant for sentencing.