Search

14 Feb 2022

Man accused of robbery of Credit union where Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered challenges decision to try him before the SCC

Man accused of robbery of Credit union where Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered challenges decision to try him before the SCC

Lordship Credit Union

Reporter:

Aodhan O'Faolain

14 Feb 2022 7:26 PM

A man charged in connection with the robbery of a Credit Union where detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered has brought a High Court challenge against the decision that he be tried before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

The action has been brought by Brendan Treanor who is charged with participating in a robbery that occurred at the Lordship Credit Union, Co Louth on 25th January 2013.

He is also facing a charge with an offence relating to conspiracy to burgle.
He is not charged with murder.

Since his arrest 33-year-old Mr Treanor of Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co Louth has been refused bail and is currently remanded in custody in Portlaoise Prison.

He has brought judicial review proceedings against the DPP, the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General over the decision taken by the DPP last year that he should be tried before the Special Criminal Court. (SCC)

His action has been brought on grounds including that the DPP has failed to provide his lawyers with detained reasons ground the decision to try him before the SCC.

This his lawyers claim is relevant because the man accused of murdering Detective Garda Donohoe during the same robbery, Aaron Brady from Crossmaglen, was tried and convicted before a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

However, no answers to his questions have been provided by the DPP.

He also argues that his trial before the SCC would be unlawful and in breach of his constitutional rights because the SCC is operating as a permanent court when it was only set up on a temporary basis nearly 50 years ago.

Represented by Sean Guerin SC, John Berry Bl, instructed by Phoenix Law solicitors, Mr Treanor seeks an order restraining the DPP from prosecuting him before the SCC rather than the ordinary courts.

He also seeks declarations including that his proposed prosecution before the non-jury court amounts to a breach of the guarantee of equality contained in the Irish Constitution. 

He further seeks a declaration that he is entitled to detailed reasons for the decision to try him before the SCC. 

Mr Guerin said while the issue over the temporary nature of the SCC had recently been ruled on by Mr Justice Barr in other unrelated actions, counsel said that argument was not ruled out in his client's case.​
Mr Justice Barr's decision could well be the subject of an appeal to a higher Court counsel added.

The matter came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan on Monday.

The judge, on an ex-parte basis, directed that the application for permission to bring the challenge be made in the presence of the respondent's lawyers.

The matter will ​return before the court in March.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media