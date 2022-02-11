Search

11 Feb 2022

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

11 Feb 2022 5:01 PM

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

GOLF
PHOENIX OPEN
SKY SPORT, 4PM

RUGBY
LEINSTER V EDINBURGH
RTE2, 6PM

RUGBY
U20: FRANCE V IRELAND
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 8PM

RUGBY
GLASGOW V MUNSTER
TG4, 8.15PM

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

SOCCER
MAN UTD V SOUTHAMPTON
BT SPORT 1, 12,30PM

RUGBY
WALES V SCOTLAND
RTE2, BBC 1, 2.15PM

RUGBY
FRANCE V IRELAND
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 4.45PM

HURLING
LIMERICK V GALWAY
RTE2, 7PM

SOCCER
NORWICH CITY V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

SUPERBOWL
RAMS V BENGALS
BBC1, SKY SPORTS, 11.30PM

HURLING
CLARE V WEXFORD
TG4, 1.45PM

HURLING
TIPPERARY V KILKENNY
TG4, 3.45PM

SOCCER
LEICESTER V WEST HAM
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

GOLF
PHOENIX OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

