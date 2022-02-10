Search

10 Feb 2022

Bellurgan United to host Fundraising night of football and fun

Bellurgan United to host Fundraising night of football and fun

Bellurgan Utd FC Committee Members at the recent Fundraising Draw Launch

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

10 Feb 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Bellurgan United FC will hold a very special night of football and fun to officially launch their new floodlights at Flynn Park, Bellurgan, on Saturday the 19th of February.

The event starts at 6.30pm with the official switching on of the floodlights at 7.00pm followed immediately by a friendly match between Bellurgan United XI and The Sean O’Connor XI. 

There will be lots of fun activities for the whole community to enjoy at this special occasion.  Hot food and refreshments will be available from 6.30pm along with bouncy castles on site to keep our younger supporters happy, busy, and entertained.

Player of the Year Awards will be given at half time to some of our underage players, presented by our local hero, and multi–Olympic gold medalist, Eve McCrystal.

In conjunction with this event, the club are running a fundraising draw to help raise much needed funds to help with the cost of the floodlight system.

Tickets are available now and can be bought from committee members. The raffle will take place directly after the match on the night.

There are some fantastic prizes for this draw with tickets costing only €10. Prizes include two premium tickets to the Rep of Ireland’s next home game versus Belgium, a signed Ireland jersey, a Dundalk Season ticket and a STATSports Apex Athlete Series.

“It is an incredibly significant night for the club as we are happy to announce that our new floodlights will be dedicated to the memory of club stalwart, the Late Michael O’Connor” stated the club on their social media channels.

“We hope to see as many people as possible at the club to share in this very special one-off occasion, to support their local football club and enjoy some much-anticipated good times.”

Dundalk bolster their ranks ahead of Malone Cup with signing of Stoke City defender

Joe Carroll: Louth footballers slipping further away from league leaders

Louth Hurlers cruelly denied a win over highly fancied Armagh outfit

Joe Carroll: Louth footballers slipping further away from league leaders

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media