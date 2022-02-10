Bellurgan United to host Fundraising night of football and fun

Bellurgan United FC will hold a very special night of football and fun to officially launch their new floodlights at Flynn Park, Bellurgan, on Saturday the 19th of February.

The event starts at 6.30pm with the official switching on of the floodlights at 7.00pm followed immediately by a friendly match between Bellurgan United XI and The Sean O’Connor XI.

There will be lots of fun activities for the whole community to enjoy at this special occasion. Hot food and refreshments will be available from 6.30pm along with bouncy castles on site to keep our younger supporters happy, busy, and entertained.

Player of the Year Awards will be given at half time to some of our underage players, presented by our local hero, and multi–Olympic gold medalist, Eve McCrystal.

In conjunction with this event, the club are running a fundraising draw to help raise much needed funds to help with the cost of the floodlight system.

Tickets are available now and can be bought from committee members. The raffle will take place directly after the match on the night.

There are some fantastic prizes for this draw with tickets costing only €10. Prizes include two premium tickets to the Rep of Ireland’s next home game versus Belgium, a signed Ireland jersey, a Dundalk Season ticket and a STATSports Apex Athlete Series.

“It is an incredibly significant night for the club as we are happy to announce that our new floodlights will be dedicated to the memory of club stalwart, the Late Michael O’Connor” stated the club on their social media channels.

“We hope to see as many people as possible at the club to share in this very special one-off occasion, to support their local football club and enjoy some much-anticipated good times.”