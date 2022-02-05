Youthful team produce the goods for Dundalk St Gerards as cross country action heats up

An eager group of twenty-five St Gerard’s athletes made the short trip to Bellurgan Park on Jan 31st for the second of the season’s local cross-country outings. Glenmore AC hosted the excellent Kearney & McBride event, which ran like clockwork and finished before the rain.

Grace Culligan, the club’s youngest competitor picked up the club’s first medal of the day, finishing an impressive 5th in the Girls U9 500m race. Grace is showing excellent form, with her fine run today coming hot on the heels of her strong performance in Blackrock a week earlier.

The Boys U9 500m race was up next where Tommy McCourt picked up a medal for his 9th place finish, followed closely by Cian Rafferty, Thomas Hughes and Aidan Rafferty, with all of the boys running very well in tough conditions.

The Girls U11 race was run over a challenging 1000m course. Aimee Quinn ran a very strong race and was first home for St. Gerard’s, picking up a medal for her 9th place finish. Freya Kerrigan impressed, running out of age and finishing just outside the medals.

Also running very well in the big field of runners were Katelynn Woods, Kate McKeown, Aine Daly, Zoe McClean, Rebecca Hughes and Holly and Freya Halpin.

Calvin McCourt dug deep and pulled off a sprint finish to claim a medal for 5th spot in the Boys U11 race over 1000m. Sam Curran, Ryan Dowd, Fane Kelly, Adam Mulligan, and Luke Duffy also competed and ran very well.

In a very competitive Girls U13 1500m race Anna Duffy delivered another strong performance to medal in 5th place. Also running strongly were Meghan Hughes and Kate Hegarty.

For the second week running, Cathal Bastible represented the club in the Boys U13 1500m race, putting in another good shift with a solid run.

Lily McClean took on the gruelling 2000m course in the Girl’s U15 event, and ran well, while Aaron Mulligan completed the line-up for St Gerard’s, delivering a very decent performance in the Boys U15 2000m.