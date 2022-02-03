Speeding and 'near misses' at McEntee Avenue in Dundalk

Councillors at the Dundalk Municipal District February meeting raised concerns over speeding at McEntee Avenue in Dundalk, and asked if something could be done to address safety at the school crossing.

Cllr Edel Corrigan raised the issue at the meeting, saying that there was reports of speeding and “near misses, particularly around the school crossing”, and asked if there was any update on works in the area. Cllr Corrigan asked if even the school crossing itself could be looked at as it was she added, an uncontrolled crossing and mentioned that in the light of the focus being put on cycle lanes and cycling to school, that something might be done here.

Martin McCreesh told the meeting that he would check if it was on the councils list for a traffic survey that he would pass it onto the Council's Safety Officer, who has been looking at the schools and is more up to speed with issues relating to them

Cllr Maria Doyle also commented on the issue, saying that she uses the road daily and that the school warden there is "excellent”. She added that a lot of the traffic there is from the schools in the morning and that the wardens "manage to control that very well while getting the children across safely."

Cllr Sean Kelly mentioned that it was also important to note that given the age profile of both Pearse Park and Carroll Mead, a lot of those residents would be heading to mass in the Friary on a regular basis and the crossing is dangerous for them.

He said that with Covid restrictions lifted and when the Friary Youth Club returns, there will be several hundred members there on a Friday evening and it will be “absolute chaos down there” when that is taking place.

"The leaders try the best they can, but any assistance that could be given to them would be greatly appreciated", he added. "And that's made even worse on nights when Dundalk FC are playing" he further added, "because there's just loads of traffic in the area [then]."