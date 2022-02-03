Search

04 Feb 2022

Speeding and 'near misses' at McEntee Avenue in Dundalk

Dundalk Municipal District February meeting

Speeding and 'near misses' at McEntee Avenue in Dundalk

Speeding and 'near misses' at McEntee Avenue in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

03 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

Councillors at the Dundalk Municipal District February meeting raised concerns over speeding at McEntee Avenue in Dundalk, and asked if something could be done to address safety at the school crossing.

Cllr Edel Corrigan raised the issue at the meeting, saying that there was reports of speeding and “near misses, particularly around the school crossing”, and asked if there was any update on works in the area. Cllr Corrigan asked if even the school crossing itself could be looked at as it was she added, an uncontrolled crossing and mentioned that in the light of the focus being put on cycle lanes and cycling to school, that something might be done here.

Martin McCreesh told the meeting that he would check if it was on the councils list for a traffic survey that he would pass it onto the Council's Safety Officer, who has been looking at the schools and is more up to speed with issues relating to them

Cllr Maria Doyle also commented on the issue, saying that she uses the road daily and that the school warden there is "excellent”. She added that a lot of the traffic there is from the schools in the morning and that the wardens "manage to control that very well while getting the children across safely."

Cllr Sean Kelly mentioned that it was also important to note that given the age profile of both Pearse Park and Carroll Mead, a lot of those residents would be heading to mass in the Friary on a regular basis and the crossing is dangerous for them.

He said that with Covid restrictions lifted and when the Friary Youth Club returns, there will be several hundred members there on a Friday evening and it will be “absolute chaos down there” when that is taking place.

"The leaders try the best they can, but any assistance that could be given to them would be greatly appreciated", he added. "And that's made even worse on nights when Dundalk FC are playing" he further added, "because there's just loads of traffic in the area [then]."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media