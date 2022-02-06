Search

06 Feb 2022

Dundalk Chamber host talk on employee wellbeing

Dundalk Chamber host talk on employee wellbeing

Jason Newman

06 Feb 2022 4:30 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

As part of the Dundalk Chamber Business After Hours Club, Perspectives Ireland are providing a free talk on Thursday the February 17th from 7pm to 8pm via zoom.

Consulting psychologists Perspectives Ireland work with businesses to maximise the wellbeing of their employees to reduce stress and burnout. 

Their work emphasizes why interpersonal relations are pivotal to a vital, effective workplace. 

Perspectives Ireland have developed a scientific model that offers a unique understanding of the basics of interpersonal relations and how they operate in the workplace. 

They will share their valuable insights and provide tools on improving employee relations and helping teams work better together.

Speaking on behalf of Dundalk Chamber Vice President Una McGoey mentioned this is just one in a series of Business After Hours events planned by Dundalk Chamber. 

Dr Yvonne Barnes-Holmes, co-founder and co-director of Perspectives Ireland said: 

“Almost all businesses involve employees and teams at different levels. Each team and each level has its own priorities and challenges but interpersonal relations always involve the same core dynamics. 

“When we target these core structures, we can create lasting improvements quickly and with precision.”

To book your free place call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or email: brenda@dundalk.ie 

