Gamestop in Dundalk to close its doors
Gamestop in Dundalk is to close at the end of the month after many years of trading in its Park Street Store.
The video game retail store in Dundalk is one of chain of Gamestop stores in Ireland, that are understood to have seen their revenue heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, due to a shift to online retail.
The last day of trading for Gamestop in Dundalk is Saturday 26 February. The closest retail store in the Republic following the closure will be in Drogheda.
Gamestop are currently holding a 50% clearance sale on some of their stock.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.