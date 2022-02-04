Two Dundalk businesses shortlisted for Guaranteed Irish Business Awards

Two Dundalk businesses have been announced as finalists of the inaugural Guaranteed Irish Business Awards 2022, proudly supported by Permanent TSB.

Gardiner Family Apothecary and Intact Software of Dundalk have been shortlisted for the awards ceremony which is due to take place on Thursday 24th March at The Shelbourne Hotel.

The event will celebrate Ireland’s leading businesses that support jobs, are committed to local communities, and contribute to Ireland, its people, and its economy.

MCed by business broadcaster Richard Curran (RTE), the first-ever business awards for Guaranteed Irish will recognise and reward the success and resilience of both homegrown and multinational businesses across various sector categories.

An independent panel of distinguished industry leaders across various sectors from names including Matheson, KPMG, MSD Ireland, Musgrave, Bord Bia, Chopped, SOSV, Permanent TSB, IPHA, ESW, RIAI and Blacknight had the tough task of short-listing a total of 50 finalists after whittling down hundreds of entries.

Achievement awards, including Guaranteed Irish Company of the Year, Guaranteed Irish Person of the Year, Guaranteed Irish One to Watch and Guaranteed Irish Advocate with a Business, will also be presented at the event.

Brid O’Connell CEO Guaranteed Irish said:

“The calibre of entries for our first-ever awards was exceptional.

“The awards will recognise and celebrate the very best of local and international businesses that are registered in Ireland which support jobs, contribute to our communities, and showcase Irish provenance with pride.

“The time has come to celebrate the businesses in Ireland that genuinely strive to do the right thing and Guaranteed Irish is proud to champion those that are All Together Better.”

Speaking at the announcement, Patrick Farrell, Director of Retail Banking at Permanent TSB, said:

“Permanent TSB is proud to support the inaugural Guaranteed Irish Business Awards, celebrating the very best in Irish business while recognising the resilience, determination and innovation that has been shown by so many in what has been a challenging year.

“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to each of this year’s finalists. We look forward to celebrating everything that you have achieved at the awards ceremony on the 24th of March.”