Cllrs say traffic light system in Dundalk causing traffic build up

Councillors at the Dundalk Municipal District February meeting, said that the traffic lights at the Green Church in Dundalk were causing a build up of traffic, because drivers are unaware that they need to pull right up to the yellow box to activate the sequence.

Cllr Maria Doyle raised the issue and said that the lights are on a system where the driver needs to pull right up to the new yellow box at the lights, in order to activate the lights coming from the Long Walk/The Laurels onto Church Street. Cllr Doyle told the meeting that she travels that route on a daily basis and at least one morning out of three, somebody has to get out of their car and walk up to the person who is in the front car and tell them to move so the lights can be activated.

“Firstly it's not safe that people have to do that", said Cllr Doyle. She said that if people don't do this however, they'll be sitting waiting and the traffic builds up, down the Long Walk with people getting frustrated.

Cllr Doyle added that secondary school, and also some primary school children, are getting out of their cars in the middle of the road in the morning, to try and cross the road to get over so they can go to the schools that are in that area.

"It's not safe", commented Cllr Doyle. "Can we put up a sign? Can we do something? People don't know that they need to do this. Then you have people beeping and they're not sure why they're being beeped at", she added.

In response, Senior Executive Engineer Martin McCreesh, told the members that it was a new system added under the Clanbrassil Street rejuvenation project and that it is probably a loop system, where the motorist has to drive onto the underground loop to set the lighting off.

Mr McCreesh told the meeting that it would be one of the most up to date systems and that maybe there is a reason that the loop wasn't put back far enough. He confirmed that they would check with the contractor who did the job and see if something could be done, including perhaps putting up up a sign to inform motorists or perhaps extending the underground loops that activate the lights.