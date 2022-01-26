Dundalk tech company to partner with major manufacturing firm

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Advanced Manufacturing Technology Centre of Excellence (AMTCE) in Dundalk, Co Louth and Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) in Mullingar, Co Westmeath to provide thought and practice leadership, and tangible impact at a national level, for Industry 4.0 skills development in advanced manufacturing across the island of Ireland.

AMTCE, a state-of-the art training facility based in Dundalk, Co Louth, established in January 2021, offers world class skills training, apprenticeships, and level 5/6 courses in Robotic Processes, Cobotics, Additive Manufacturing, IIoT, CAD/CAM, Industrial Control, Cybersecurity, Process Optmisation, BioPharma, and Food Processing, amongst other areas.

IMR, is the largest manufacturing research and technology organisation in Ireland, with facilities in both Dublin and Mullingar.

IMR works with leading global and indigenous brands to effectively de-risk and demystify new and emerging technologies, delivering high impact collaborative research, and enabling manufacturers of all sizes and sectors to be leaders in advanced manufacturing, to compete and thrive in the global economy.

Speaking at the announcement, Martin O’Brien, of Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) said:

“As we witness the most monumental societal shift since the Industrial Revolution, the implications of technology and digital transformation will have a major impact on the skills needs of both current and future workers and indeed on the productivity and competitiveness of employers.

“This agreement is intended to jointly promote and support cooperation between both ourselves and IMR with a view to driving the effective translation of integrated advanced manufacturing skills provision and training for SME development, and to underpin FDA investment into Ireland.

“Our ambition is to position the national system to effectively respond to the rapidly rising levels of technology driven transformation within the manufacturing sector, to encourage national funding and support for our joint impact programme, and to promote the exchange of knowledge and information between our respective institutions, departments, researchers and trainers with a long term goal of developing an evolving industry informed training roadmap, that is flexible, coherent and most importantly, suitable for the modern industrial ecosystem”

Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR), CEO, Barry Kennedy said:

“Technology is changing at a rate never seen before and if Ireland is to maintain and grow its manufacturing sector which is crucial to our GDP growth currently above 30% (significantly above the EU average), then it needs to figure out how to rapidly and securely introduce these emerging technologies to stay relevant in the marketplace.

“However, the introduction of technology on its own won’t improve performance for manufacturing firms. There are other key components needed.

“First business leaders need to understand how these technologies will give them a strategic business advantage.

“IMR work with companies with its SIRI program, endorsed by the WEF, to help them with this. Second there needs to be a team of skilled personnel in the factories ready to take advantage of the new capabilities as they are introduced. This is where the partnership is important.

Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD, welcomed the announcement, stating:

“The adoption of digital and other new technologies by Irish businesses will be one of the most important drivers of enterprise productivity and competitive advantage in the coming years.

“Government is committed to supporting enterprises to respond to this changing landscape and to take a lead in digital transformation and skills.

“The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the AMTCE and IMR supports this ambition and is a much-welcomed development.

"The importance of collaboration and cooperation across our national Advanced Manufacturing network cannot be understated and will help to ensure Ireland is recognised internationally as a vibrant, competitive and digitally-enabled place to do business.

“With this MoU, AMTCE and IMR will be able to provide both technical and training resources to support companies as they adopt and deploy digital technologies within their operations.

“This will be extremely beneficial to companies as their workforces upskill and will ensure that the next generation of employees in the manufacturing sector are highly trained and digitally enabled,” he concluded.