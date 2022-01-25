Louth councillors approve grant to develop town centre hub in Dundalk
Councillors at the Louth County Council January meeting, approved the decision to award a €95,000 refundable grant, repayable over ten years, to Creative Spark to develop a town centre hub in Dundalk.
Director of Services, Frank Pentony, told members at the January meeting that Creative Spark had applied under the Border Enterprise Development Fund, to develop a town centre co-working enterprise space, in a premises on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk.
Due to price inflation in construction however, it had transpired that the funding secured by Creative Spark was insufficient to deliver the project.
Along with the Dundalk Enterprise Development Company and the Credit Union, who are also part funding this project, Louth County Council came to the decision to offer the refundable grant, to allow the project to proceed.
Mr Pentony told the meeting that it was something that the local authority felt was worthwhile and without the funding, the project would not proceed.
