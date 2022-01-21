Louth GAA players lay flowers in memory of Aisling Murphy

For the past two weeks, across the country vigils have been organised to mark the tragic passing of Aisling Murphy, a schoolteacher from county Offaly who was murdered while out jogging in Tullamore.

Murphy was a proud member of the Kilcormac Killoughey club, where she played camogie for many years, leading to her life being remembered at GAA Grounds all over the island.

Last Saturday the Louth Footballers hosted Offaly in the O’Byrne Cup in Ardee and the County board made sure that the day would not go by without a fitting tribute to the 23 Year old.

Before throw in, the captain of Louth Casey Byrne and captain of the host club St Mary’s Karl Faulkner, both laid flowers at the corner of the ground alongside Offaly players Niall Darby, Johnny Maloney, and Cathal Donoghue.

This was followed by a minute’s silence where both panel’s linked arms in a beautiful act of togetherness, which was impeccably observed by all in attendance. Like many sides that weekend, the number 23 jersey was not used by either team as a mark of respect to the young schoolteacher.

In one final gesture, the contest was halted on 23 minutes as both sides stopped playing for another minute of silence in honour the Durrow National school teacher

Ms Murphy was laid to rest earlier this week following a funeral mass held at St Bridget’s Church, Mountbolus where 100’s lined the streets hours before the service to mark her final journey.