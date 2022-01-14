Chance for Dundalk businesses to discuss opportunities with Hungarian attaché

President of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Sean Farrell
Continuing with their series of visits from various Embassies, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce has invited Mr. Zoltan Horvate- Attaché for Trade & Investment Hungarian Embassy Dublin to come to Dundalk on Wednesday the 2nd February 2022 to meet companies to discuss the potential of doing business with their country.
The meetings will commence at 10am and conclude at 1pm in Creative Spark, Clontygora Court , Dundalk.
The meetings are on a one-to-one basis and will last 30 minutes each and there is no cost to attend.
If you would like to book a slot for a meeting with a representative from your company and the representative from the Embassy, then please email brenda@dundalk.ie or call 042 9336343.
Slots are one a first come first served basis.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.