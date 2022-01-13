Vigil to take place in Dundalk on Friday in memory of Ashling Murphy
A vigil is to take place at the Market Square in Dundalk this Friday 14 January at 7pm, in memory of Ashling Murphy, the 23 year old woman who died yesterday following an attack on the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur Co Offaly.
The vigil is being organised by local group Outcomers, in order they say on their social media channels "to allow the people of Dundalk to pay their respects and gather as a community."
Ann Larkin from Women’s Aid is to speak at the vigil, followed by Zoë Conway performing a piece of music.
Members of the community are invited to light candles and leave candles to honour of Ashling and other victims of gender-based violence.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.