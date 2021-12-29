Search

29 Dec 2021

Sam Bone itching to get going at Dundalk next year

Sam Bone itching to get going at Dundalk next year

Sam Bone becomes the newest player to join Stephen O'Donnell at Dundalk. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

New Dundalk Head Coach Stephen O'Donnell has continued his raid of St Patrick's Athletic with the recent arrival of Sam Bone at Oriel Park. The midfielder is the third member of the Galwegian's FAI Cup winning squad to depart Richmond Park for Louth following the arrivals of John Mountney and Robbie Benson.

A product of the Charlton Athletic Academy, Sam moved to Ireland in 2017 and spent two-and-a-half seasons with Shamrock Rovers before joining Waterford.

He left the RSC at the end of the 2020 campaign and went on to make 34 appearances for St Patrick’s Athletic last season. His only league goal came in the 1-1 draw with Dundalk at Oriel Park in April.

“When it was announced that Stephen had moved to Dundalk, I was hoping he’d phone me as well" he told Dundalkfc.com. "I had a really good relationship with him and I learned a lot under him and Padge last year. 

"I think Dundalk were in a false position last season. It’s a huge club and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans and the people of the town and hopefully, we can get them back to where they were a few years ago, winning the league, the FAI Cup and back into Europe.”

Bone is the sixth new arrival at Oriel Park this winter and he said he was looking forward to meeting up with his new teammates when pre-season gets underway in early January.

“I can’t wait to work in an environment full of winners,” he said. “You look at the likes of Patrick Hoban, David McMillan and Andy Boyle, they have been at the top for most of their careers. I am still young and I am looking forward to learning from them.

“It will obviously help me that John Mountney and Robbie Benson are there already and I know John Martin from my time at Waterford so it will be nice to reunite with them. I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

The Commentary Box: Stephen O’Donnell starting to put his stamp on Dundalk ahead of the new Season

Joe Carroll: It’s O’Donnell Abu as another Stephen comes in at Dundalk FC

Dundalk late night soccer league brings local communities together

Grim Picture painted for the future of Hurling at Louth GAA Convention

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media