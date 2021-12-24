Dundalk Golf Club Notes: New Committee ratified at Annual Club AGM

The AGM of Dundalk Golf Club took place online last Thursday evening. Members received a comprehensive report from the Chair of the Executive Committee on the year while Treasurer Liam McGailey gave a detailed breakdown of the financial statements.

Tributes were paid to outgoing Captains Trevor Giff and Pauline Campbell whose terms have ended and their successors Eoin Doohan and Alison Quigley who will represent the men’s and ladies sections on the Executive Committee for the coming year.

Alan McCabe was elected to take over from Eoin Doohan as Chair of Course and will join the Executive Committee while Liam McGailey, who was co-opted onto the Executive during the year, was formally elected as Treasurer.

The Executive Committee is: Richard Blackmore (Chair), Eoin Doohan (Men’s Section), Alison Quigley (Ladies Section), Liam McGailey (Treasurer), Briege Renaghan (Secretary), Mary Hession (Membership), Alan McCabe (Course), Ultan Herr (Facilities), Gerry McDermott (Communications and Marketing)

The latest competition for the Men’s Section was a Four Person Champagne Team event over 14 holes and it was won by the quartet of Charlie Monahan, Sean Ward, Conor McClenaghan and Eddie Sheridan who finished with 74pts which was one more than the team of Neal MacKell, Trevor Giff, Mickey Coburn and Bobby McCarthy.

Dundalk Golf Club would like to wish our members, staff, sponsors and visitors a Happy Christmas and a healthy New Year.

Sunday, December 12 - 4 Person Champagne 14 Hole Team Competition – 74pts* - Charlie Monahan (11.1), Sean Ward (22.3), Conor McClenaghan (17.0), Eddie Sheridan (14.4). 2nd 73pts* - Neal MacKell (1.2), Trevor Giff (8.5), Mickey Coburn (8.8), Bobby McCarthy (11.5). *Deductions Applied.

DUNDALK LADIES

The last ladies competition of the year, a 9 hole rumble, took place on Saturday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 14. The winners, with a superb 52 points, were Paula Mc Keown, Angela Kilboy and Geraldine Hoare.

A point further back were Theresa Smyth, Lady President Mary Dooley and Elizabeth McGuinness. In third place were Joyce Burbage, Theresa Connolly and Joan Corrigan. Well done to all prize winners.

A very happy and healthy Christmas and New Year to all our lady members.

Saturday December 11 and Tuesday December 14 – 9-Hole Rumble: 52pts - Paula Mc Keown, Angela Kilboy and Geraldine Hoare. 2nd 51pts - Theresa Smyth, Lady President Mary Dooley and Elizabeth McGuinness.