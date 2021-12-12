Search

12 Dec 2021

Dundalk Golf Club Notes: Winter League reaches dramatic conclusion

Connor McCaughey wins Dessie Ward’s President’s Prize at Dundalk Golf Club

Dundalk Golf Club

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

patrick.flaherty@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DUNDALK MEN

The Turkey competitions continued over the last weekend in November with another eight players picking up their Christmas bonus.

In Division 1 Aidan Lawless (4), with a score of 31pts, had one point to spare over the outgoing Captain Trevor Giff (8) who ended his term in office on a high. Seamus Bailey claimed the Division 2 honours with a score of 33pts which was three more than Dessie Ward (12).

Division 3 was won by David Kelly (15) who shot 30pts to Eamon Hoey’s (15) 29pts. In Division 4 Patrick Wadding (19) was the winner on 31pts with Peter Cunningham (17) a shot further back.

Saturday, 27 November and Sunday, 28 November - Turkey Event -14 Hole Stableford - Division 1: Aidan Lawless (4) 31pts, Trevor Giff (8) 30pts.

Division 2: Seamus Bailey (10) 33pts, Dessie Ward (12) 30pts. Division 3: David Kelly (15) 30pts, Eamon Hoey (15) 29pts. Division 4: Patrick Wadding (19) 31pts, Peter Cunningham (17) 30pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

The final week of the Ladies Winter League was played on Saturday 27 November and Tuesday 30 November. The difficult conditions on both days proved no deterrent, with great scores returned. The divisional winners were Criona O’Reilly, Anne Murray and Joan McKenna.

This concluded the six-week long Winter League, with Team Conifer edging out Team Apple by a single point for the winning spot. The overall winner of the singles competition was Siobhan Rogers, who played consistently good golf throughout.

The Ladies AGM took place on Tuesday 30 November via Zoom. The newly elected officers assumed office for the coming golfing year.

Lady Captain Alison Quigley, Lady Vice Captain Briege Renaghan and Lady President Mary Dooley spoke of their delight and honour at being elected to their respective roles and looked forward to the year ahead.

Saturday 27 November and Tuesday 30 November - Winter League Week 6 - Division 1: Criona O'Reilly (10.9) 30pts, Grainne Mullins (18.5) 27pts, Elizabeth McGuinness (19.6) 25pts.

Division 2: Anne Murray (22.6) 26pts, Joan Corrigan (22.4) 26pts, Sally McDonnell (22.1) 26pts. Division 3: Joan McKenna (30.3) 29pts, Marie McGuigan (35.3) 29pts, Grainne Gallagher (33.2) 28pts. 9 Hole Competition: June Desmond (30.2) 25pts, Mary McDonnell (31.1) 16pts.

Winter League Overall Result: 1st Team Conifer 395pts (Bernie McCabe, Elaine Ward, Sally McDonnell, Maeve Ahern, Lady President Joyce Burbage, Mairead Ahern, Katherina Conneally Sloan).

2nd Team Apple 394pts (Ruth Connolly, Anne Mc Donnell, Mary Sinton, Briege Renaghan, Catherine Duff, Joan McKenna, Angela Kilboy). Winter League Overall Singles Winner: Siobhan Rogers 153pts.

