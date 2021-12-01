Search

01 Dec 2021

Powerful bench sees Sean O'Mahony's defeat Hunterstown to claim Johnny Bowden cup

Powerful bench sees Sean O'Mahony's defeat Hunterstown to claim Johnny Bowden cup

Sean O'Mahony's captain Eoin Hanratty receives the Johnny Bowden Cup form Louth GAA Chairmen Peter Fitzpatrick. (Photo: Louth GAA)

Reporter:

reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Hollywood Developments Division Five League

Sean O Mahonys 0-13 Hunterstown Rovers 0-8 

Eoin Hanratty raised the Johnny Bowden Cup aloft in Darver on Saturday evening after Sean O'Mahony's clinched the Division Five league following a pulsating game played in bitterly cold conditions.

Hunterstown Rovers started the game confidently, kicking the game's first four points while the lads from the Quay had plenty of possession but seemed toothless up front.

However the evergreen Liam Dullaghan, who also played in midfield 19 years ago when O'Mahony's last won this competition, finished off some great approach play to get his team off the mark, just before the first waterbreak.

In the second quarter, the lively Danny O'Brien fired two great points over in quick succession while Tomas Rice judged the wind expertly to float over a free, which left the half-time score 0-5 to 0-4 in favor of the mid Louth side.

With a full bench chomping at the bit to get some action, Anto Mackin and Barry O'Brien didn't hesitate to make use of the subs, Mark Agnew squeezed the ball over the bar from a tight angle shortly after shedding his tracksuit, following a fantastic length of the field run from Kian McEvoy.

Shortly afterwards Conor Mackin lofted over the bar from near the same spot, before both wing backs decided to get their name on the scoresheet. First Robbie Clarke's trusted left boot floated over from distance on the right before the ever hard working David Redmond capped another brilliant performance with a long range beauty from the other side of the pitch.

However Rovers clawed back two more points to leave the Dundalk lads only a solidarity point ahead at the second water break leaving it all still to play for in the final quarter.

At this stage the O'Mahony's half back line and midfield duo were well on top, Liam Dullaghan calmly controlling the play while Conor Murphy was getting a huge amount of possessions, somehow he always seemed available to his defence.

It was the fresh legs off the bench who supplied the last five points of the evening. Big Brian McGuirk somehow fired two monster scores from distance, while Terry Kelly knocked over two frees plus one from play from long range to wrap up an important victory for the Point Road club, 0-13 to 0-8 points.

Sean O'Mahony's Team & Scorers: Eddie Maguire, Callum Smith, Stephen Kettle, Ciaran Jamison, Robbie Clarke (0-1), Jonny Connolly, David Redmond (0-1), Liam Dullaghan (0-1), Conor Murphy, Barry Mackin, Thomas Rice (0-1 Free), Sean Cassidy, Danny O'Brien (0-2), Conor Mackin (0-1), Eoin Hanratty. 

Subs: Mark Agnew (0-1), Colin Finan, Kian McEvoy, Brian McGuirk (0-2), Terry Kelly (0-3, 0-2 Frees), Dean Carroll, Conor McGailey, Liam Clarke, David Tippins, Gerard McCormac.

St Fechins bow out of Leinster as well drilled Trim attack proves too strong

Dundalk FC confirm departure of head coach Vinny Perth

Litter of puppies arrives at Louth County Council dog pound

Louth County Council

Aiken Barracks helps Louth County Council with debris collection in Cooley

27 Infantry Battalion

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media