Litter of puppies arrives at Louth County Council dog pound
A new litter of puppies has arrived at the Louth County Council dog pound.
The Council shared photos of the new arrivals on their social media channels this morning.
The puppies have been checked by the vet, have had parasite treatment, are chipped and vaccinated and are ready to be licensed before going to their new homes.
Louth County Council rehome a number of dogs through their dog pound each month. The most recent figures from October say that three were rehomed directly and four were rehomed to welfare groups that month, with three left in the pound.
A litter of cute puppies arrived at LCC dog pound this week Vet check, parasite treatment, chip and vax completed, a warm bed and heat lamp for the night before being licensed and off to their “furever” homes. Feedback tells us they are keeping their new humans on their toes! pic.twitter.com/M9LgptRHKw— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) December 1, 2021
Do Not Consume Notice issued for all customers supplied by the Greenmount Public Water Supply in Louth
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.