Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Club holds successful Charity Food Drive

John Clarke took top spot in Div 1 in Week Four of the Winter League with a count-back victory over Mark Lambe. Michael Marley had four points to spare over second place for a comfortable and well-deserved win in Div 2.

In Div 3 Stephen Taylor had a 2-point win over 2nd place Gerard Cunningham. There will be prizes across three handicap categories with your best 6 of 8 cards to count towards the overall league.

Individual Week four Winners: Division One: John Clarke (PH 10) 28pts, Division Two: Michael Marley (PH 17) 31pts, Division Three: Stephen Taylor (PH 20) 31pts.

Individual Week Five Winners: Division One: Paul McVeigh (PH 10) 29pts c/b, Division Two: Michael McCarton (PH 15) 32pts, Division Three: Stephen McGarvey (PH 19) 31pts c/b.

Mannan Castle Seniors

Graeme Woodcock was once again pipped for first place in Tuesday November 9th’s Senior Competition having an excellent score of 20 points for the 9 holes. The winner David Murphy returned 21 points thanks to a very steady round with only a single one pointer on his card.

The Seniors 9-hole competition on November 16th saw a three way tie on 20 points. Two newbie senior members were at the top with Joe Harlin winning on countback from David MacGuinness.

Senior 9 Hole Competition Tuesday 9yth November: 1st David Murphy (23) 21pts, 2nd Graeme Woodcock (18) 20pts, 3rd Eddie Rouiller (22) 19pts.

Senior 9 Hole Competition Tuesday 16thh November: 1st Joe Harlin (27) 20pts (countback), 2nd David MacGuinness (20) 20pts (countback), 3rd Finbar Boylan (17) 20pts.

Mannan Castle Ladies

Five weeks of Winter competitions has produced five different winners. Taking the honours this week, Ali Ellis's strong finish brought home 25 pts and pipped Loraine Delkos on the countback. Mary MacNamee secured third place on countback with 23 pts (24 - 1 for previous win)

Congratulations to the winners, well done everyone this week. Which team will carry off this year's Winter League title?

Now into the second last week, should the leaders falter, another team may well swoop in with a late charge and scoop the Prize. Now's the time your team needs you most.

With 4th and 5th cards counting often counted, it's never been more important to play and return your card. Even if you haven't had the best of days, it could mean the difference for your team's points so get out and do your bit for your teammates.

13 Hole Winter Weekly Competition Results 10 November: 1st Aine Fitzmaurice (PH36) 31 pts, 2nd Rachel Carroll (PH25) 28 pts, 3rd Louise Hanratty (PH8) 27 pts c/b.

13 Hole Weekly Competition 17 November: 1st Ali Ellis (24) 25pts c/b, 2nd Loraine Delkos (14) 25pts, 3rd Mary MacNamee (21) 23 pts c/b (24-1).

What an incredible response this week to our Food Drive for Carrickmacross Food Bank from our members. These donations will help people in the area, who need a hand out.

The Food Bank is located in the Old Lace Gallery, Market Square and are open for donations every Saturday afternoon 2-4pm.