Dundalk Golf Club Notes: Dates for 2021 Men's and Ladies Virtual AGM's fixed

Paul O’Callaghan, playing off nine, won the 14 Hole Singles Stableford competition held over the first weekend of November. He shot 35pts to pip Ollie Reilly (13) by one point. The Divisional winners were David Smyth (9), Daniel Gallagher (11) and Michael Keating (16).

The Turkey competitions commenced over the weekend of November 13 and 14 with competitions taking place over four different divisions. The divisional winners were Barry Cunningham (8), Charlie Monahan (9), Gearoid Ó Conluain and Leslie Toal (18).

Wednesday November 17’s Open Singles Stableford competition which is sponsored by Delux Bathrooms was won by Damien Garland (7) who shot an excellent 39pts to win by four from Eddie Rogers (3) and Brendan Tinnelly (22)

Trevor Giff’s Captain’s Dinner took place in the Clubhouse on Friday November 20th with a large group of members turning out to pay tribute to Trevor for the excellent job he has done as Captain over the past two years.

There was no winner of last week’s Club Lotto, the numbers drawn were 07 08 18 and 22. The jackpot for next week will be €3725.

Congratulations to Jim Deary who won the weekly prize of €30. The funds raised from the Lotto are ring-fenced for club improvement projects. To enter the Lotto please go towww.ourfundraiser.ie/org/dundalkgc.

The Gents AGM will take place on Monday 6 December and the Club PLC AGM has been fixed for Thursday 16 December. Both meetings will be online again this year because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Saturday, 06 November 2021 and Sunday, 07 November 2021 - 14 Hole Singles Stableford – Overall: Paul O'Callaghan (9) 35pts, Ollie Reilly (13) 34pts.

Division 1: David Smyth (9) 29/21pts, John Mulligan (9) 29/19pts. Division 2: Daniel Gallagher (11) 30pts, Edmund Sheridan (12) 29pts. Division 3: Michael Keating (16) 31pts, Ciaran Rafferty (16) 30pts.

Saturday, 13 November 2021 and Sunday, 14 November - Turkey Event 14 Hole Stableford – Division 1: Barry Cunningham (8) 32pts, Neil Mullooly (5) 30pts.

Division 2: Charles Monahan (9) 34pts, John Mulligan (9) 32pts. Division 3: Gearóid Ó Conluain (14) 34pts, Peter O'Brien (13) 33pts. Division 4: Leslie Toal (18) 34pts. Michael McNamara (17) 30pts.

Wednesday, 17 November - Open Singles Stableford sponsored by Delux Bathrooms – Damien Garland (7) 39pts, Edward Rogers (3) 35/19pts, Brendan Tinnelly (22) 35/15pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

The fourth week of the six-week Winter League produced some impressive scoring. Ruth Connolly, Maeve Ahern and Marie McGuigan claimed the divisional honours with superb scores of 32 points, 30 points and 28 points respectively in the 14-hole competition.

Lady Captain Pauline Campbell’s Dinner took place in the clubhouse. A most enjoyable night was had by all. The Ladies AGM will take place virtually via Zoom on Tuesday November 30 at 8pm. Ladies wishing to attend must register their interest by emailing the office.

Saturday November 13 and Tuesday November 16 - Division 1: Ruth Connolly (20.8) 32pts, Lesley O'Keeffe (19.4) 31pts, Bernie McCabe (18.2) 29pts. Division 2: Maeve Ahern (25.2) 30pts, Oonagh Quinn (26.6) 26pts, Catherine Duff (24.8) 26pts.

Division 3: Marie McGuigan (35.3) 28pts, Geraldine Mohan (32.7) 26pts, Maura Coyle (30.7) 23pts. 9 Hole Competition: Marie Griffin (36.5) 19pts, Una Delany (20.2) 16pts.