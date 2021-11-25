This week's Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys League Fixtures and Results

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U16 Muirhevnamor Mulvenna Cup Final: Termonfeckin Celtic v Ardee Celtic Postponed due to Covid 19
Leinster Youth Cup: Ardee Celtic 5 Glynn Barntown 1
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Cup Semi Final: Ardee Celtic 3 Bellurgan Utd 2 AET
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Cup Final: Ardee Celtic 1 Bay Utd 2
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier: Ardee Celtic 0, Shamrocks 4
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup: Walshestown 4 Quay Olympic 0; Rock Celtic 1 Quay Celtic 0; Walshestown 3 Bay Utd 2; Woodview Celtic v Shamrocks Postponed due to Covid 19;
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday 27 November
U12 SFAI National Cup: Athboy Celtic v Quay Celtic, Convent Grounds 11.00AM
U14 SFAI National Cup: Ardee Celtic B v Balbriggan FC, Towns Park 12.30PM
U16 SFAI National Cup: Bay FC v East Meath Utd, Bellew Park 12.30PM
FAI Centenary Youth Cup: Termonfeckin Celtic v Killorglin FC, Termonfeckin 2.00PM
Sunday 28 November
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup: Woodview Celtic v Shamrocks, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM
U13 SFAI National Cup: Balbriggan FC v Quay Celtic, St Molagas Pk 11.15AM; Maynooth Town FC v Walshestown FC, Rathcoffey Road 11.15AM
U15 SFAI National Cup: Ashbourne Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Archerstown Grounds 11.15AM; Rock Celtic v Balbriggan FC A, Sandy Lane 12.30PM
FAI Centenary Youth Cup: Gory Celtic v Ardee Celtic, TBC
Tuesday 30 November
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Semi Final: Redeemer v Woodview Celtic or Shamrocks, Bellew Park 6.30PM
U16 Muirhevnamor Mulvenna Cup Final: Termonfeckin Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 8.00PM
Saturday 4 December
SFAI U14 Kennedy Shield: Dundalk Schoolboys League v Longford SL, Bellew Park 2.00PM;
Sunday 5 December
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Final: Rock Celtic or Walshestown v Woodview/Shamrocks or Redeemer, Bellew Park 12.30PM
