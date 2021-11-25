Search

25 Nov 2021

Tree planting at Dundalk's St Nicholas Church

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

A tree planting initiative took place at St. Nicholas parish Church (The Green Church) this month.

Prof. Ronan Mullan from the Bugs, Bees and Native Trees initiative also attended the event on November 13th to explain the project as well as Church of Ireland’s Armagh Diocesan Youth and Children’s Officer, Mr David Brown and Rev Richard Moore who blessed the children and their planting.

The Diocese of Armagh, the “Bugs, Bees and Native trees” project and Christian Aid (Ireland) have teamed up to plant local species of trees across Parishes supporting children in being more aware of better protecting God’s gift of creation, locally and globally, a spokesperson explained.

Ms Tori Eveson of St. Nicholas Parish Church who is committee member of the AYAC (Armagh Youth and Children) in the Diocese of Armagh organized some members of the church from Sunday school, Mothers’ Union and the church choir, all helped plant trees and shrubs within the church yard which is part of the “Bugs, Bees and Native Trees” initiative.

The Bugs, Bees and Native Trees, is to support young people and concerned citizens on the island of Ireland to address issues of the environment, biodiversity and climate change through tree planting and environmental community initiatives.

Tori registered all five churches within the Dundalk Group of Parishes for this project and all trees are linked to the website www.bugsbeesandnativetrees.com/projects and the aim is to cover the Island of Ireland with newly planted trees. The trees are all numbered with a code which is also linked to the site.

Local News

