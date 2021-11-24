Search

24 Nov 2021

Remote working network set to launch Dundalk hub early next month

remote working

Stock photo

Reporter:

Reporter

A new remote working network is set to launch their latest hub in Dundalk early next month.

The Grow Remote Dundalk Chapter is set to launch on the first of December, adding to the 75 other chapters around the country.

Grow Remote is an non-profit social enterprise that works to show the benefits of remote working, with each individual chapter aiming to make a social impact by helping people live, work and participate locally.

"The launch of the new Dundalk Chapter, aims to connect local workers be they, working remotely, business start-ups or interested in finding remote work which allows them to work from home," sid the group in a statement.

"Monthly meet-ups, which will take place on the 1 st Wednesday of the month will vary from informal coffee sessions with like-minded people to local speakers on particular topics which have been raised by members."

Ciara Breen will be the Dundalk Grow Remote chapter lead, coordinating events and activities for those within the remote ecosystem in Dundalk.

Ms Breen recently returned to Dundalk during the pandemic working remotely for Standard Life Edinburgh, but joined Creative Spark earlier this year and will run the new co-working hub on Clanbrassil Street when it opens early next year.

People interested in hearing more about the group are asked to join the Grow Remote Dundalk Facehbook page.

If you are interested in joining us at our launch event in Creative Spark on the 1st December 7-9pm please register your interest by emailing ciara@creativespark.ie.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media