Remote working network set to launch Dundalk hub early next month

A new remote working network is set to launch their latest hub in Dundalk early next month.

The Grow Remote Dundalk Chapter is set to launch on the first of December, adding to the 75 other chapters around the country.

Grow Remote is an non-profit social enterprise that works to show the benefits of remote working, with each individual chapter aiming to make a social impact by helping people live, work and participate locally.

"The launch of the new Dundalk Chapter, aims to connect local workers be they, working remotely, business start-ups or interested in finding remote work which allows them to work from home," sid the group in a statement.

"Monthly meet-ups, which will take place on the 1 st Wednesday of the month will vary from informal coffee sessions with like-minded people to local speakers on particular topics which have been raised by members."

Ciara Breen will be the Dundalk Grow Remote chapter lead, coordinating events and activities for those within the remote ecosystem in Dundalk.

Ms Breen recently returned to Dundalk during the pandemic working remotely for Standard Life Edinburgh, but joined Creative Spark earlier this year and will run the new co-working hub on Clanbrassil Street when it opens early next year.

People interested in hearing more about the group are asked to join the Grow Remote Dundalk Facehbook page.

If you are interested in joining us at our launch event in Creative Spark on the 1st December 7-9pm please register your interest by emailing ciara@creativespark.ie.