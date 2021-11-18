BEO360 set to transform the lives of inter-county players

"This will have a transformational impact on the lives of players”; the words of Gaelic Players Association CEO Tom Parsons as BEO360, the GPA’s new innovative approach to supporting the holistic development of its members went live today.

Following months of consultation with players to understand exactly what they want and need, the GPA has overhauled its support services in a time of great change within the Gaelic family.

“This was the right time to review the current inter-county playing environment and take advantage of new opportunities to support members that have come to the fore during the pandemic,” according to GPA Representation Manager Eamonn Murphy.

“Following the merger with the WGPA we had to look at delivering services for 1,500 more members. We’ve seen the emergence of new digital pathways. New programmes have come on stream and a split season means players will have more time to concentrate on their off-field lives. BEO360 takes all of this into account.”

So, what exactly is BEO360? It is a person-centred, individualised approach to supporting the development and wellbeing of GPA members throughout their inter-county journey. It is based on four key pillars:

Life Skills: Players will be provided with the opportunities and resources to broaden their perspectives and expand their identity beyond their sporting career.

Dual Career: Players will be empowered to maximise opportunities and achieve their potential in their off-field career.

Transition: Players will be supported to adapt and adjust to change at each phase of their inter-county journey.

Wellbeing: Players holistic wellbeing will be protected and promoted.

“Players are at the centre of BEO360. It is designed to support them to maximise the opportunities associated with being an inter-county player and enhance the positive impact this can have on their lives,” says GPA Player Development Manager Jennifer Rogers.

“We looked at development programmes from around the world that are recognised as being best in class, compared models of engagement and gained an understanding for the tools and resources required. We then identified our key focus areas – our pillars.”

And the ultimate aim of BEO360? “We have developed a holistic wellbeing support to enhance each stage of an inter-county player’s journey, which is evidence based, utilises and benefits from enhanced digital infrastructure and success can be measured,” according to GPA Lead Player Development Coach Ian Reeves.

“Ultimately the aim now is to ensure all 4,000 of our members are aware of and have access to the support they require at whatever stage of their inter-county career they are at.”

Over the coming weeks and months GPA members can expect to see lots more opportunities to start their BEO360 journey with a series of webinars and workshops around the four pillars of the programme in the pipeline.

It is now over to the membership according to Tom Parsons; “BEO360 caters for every part of a player’s life. We have created the support structure that will allow them be at their best off the pitch, it is now essential that they make their own personal decision to engage and reap the rewards”.