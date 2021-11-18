Drive-in movies to be held at the Marshes Shopping Centre this weekend

The Marshes Shopping Centre is set to host a series of drive-in movie nights this weekend, with classic Christmas films set to be shown.

The centre will host the drive-in movies this Saturday and Sunday, with all shows being held in Car Park 3 of the shopping centre.

The films are set to be held by local business "The Big Drive-Inn", who are planning on showing Christmas classics like Home Alone and The Polar Express.

Show times for the event are 1pm and 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased on thebigdriveinn.com, with spaces being limited to 100 cars per showing.

A competition to win tickets to a show next week will be held on the Marshes Shopping Centre's Facebook page.

“The cinema theme will continue into December as Marshes plans to host more festive fun in the run-up to Christmas,” said centre manager Seán Farrell.

“After an unprecedented, difficult time for us all, we are very pleased to host these events.

“They are a great opportunity for families to have a super time at Marshes. We are very much looking forward to welcoming children and parents across the festive season.”