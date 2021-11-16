Search

16/11/2021

Dundalk and District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results

This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results.

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup: Bellurgan Utd 1 Muirhevnamor 0; Walshestown 6 Bay Celtic 0; Shamrock Celtic 6 Glenmuir Celtic 1; Blayney Academy White 0 Quay Celtic 2; Blayney Academy 0 Redeemer Celtic 1; Woodview Celtic 1 Ardee Celtic 1 (Woodview win on penalties); Bellurgan Utd 1 Rock Celtic 4

Dundalk Credit Union U13 Cup Final: Quay Celtic 1 Ardee Celtic 2

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Cup: Ardee Celtic 7 Glenmuir Utd 2

U15 Gerry Gover Cup Final: Glenmuir Utd 1 Shamrocks 2 (AET)

SFAI U14 Kennedy Shield: Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys League 5 West Cork Schoolboys League 1;

FAI Centenary U17 Cup: College Corinthians 7 Termonfeckin Celtic 1

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Tuesday 16 November

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Shamrocks, Town Parks 7.00PM

Thursday 18 November

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Cup Semi Final: Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 7.00PM

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup: Walshestown v Quay Olympic, Bellew Park 7.00PM

Saturday 20 November

Leinster Youth Cup: Ardee Celtic v Glynn Barntown, Town Parks 12.30PM

Sunday 21 November

Dundalk Credit Union U10 Presentation Games: Glenmuir Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, Bellew Park 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Quay Celtic, Bellew Park 9.45AM; Muirhevnamor v Quay Athletic, Bellew Park 9.45AM; Walshestown v Dromin Juveniles, Bellew Park 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Dromin Utd, Bellew Park 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Shamrocks, Bellew Park 11.00AM;

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Cup Final: Ardee Celtic or Bellurgan Utd v Bay Utd, Bellew Park 12.30PM

U16 Muirhevnamor Mulvenna Cup Final Termonfeckin Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 2.30PM

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Rock Celtic v Quay Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Shamrocks, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Walshestown or Quay Olympic v Bay Utd, TBC 11.00AM

Tuesday 23 November

U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup Final: Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 7.00PM

Wednesday 24 November

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Semi Final: Rock Celtic or Quay Celtic v Walshestown/Quay Olympic or Bay Utd, Bellew Park 7.00PM

Thursday 25 November

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Semi Final: Redeemer v Woodview Celtic or Shamrocks, Bellew Park 7.00PM

