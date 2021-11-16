Dundalk and District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results

This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results. (Photo: Dundalk and District League Facebook)
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup: Bellurgan Utd 1 Muirhevnamor 0; Walshestown 6 Bay Celtic 0; Shamrock Celtic 6 Glenmuir Celtic 1; Blayney Academy White 0 Quay Celtic 2; Blayney Academy 0 Redeemer Celtic 1; Woodview Celtic 1 Ardee Celtic 1 (Woodview win on penalties); Bellurgan Utd 1 Rock Celtic 4
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Cup Final: Quay Celtic 1 Ardee Celtic 2
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Cup: Ardee Celtic 7 Glenmuir Utd 2
U15 Gerry Gover Cup Final: Glenmuir Utd 1 Shamrocks 2 (AET)
SFAI U14 Kennedy Shield: Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys League 5 West Cork Schoolboys League 1;
FAI Centenary U17 Cup: College Corinthians 7 Termonfeckin Celtic 1
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Tuesday 16 November
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Shamrocks, Town Parks 7.00PM
Thursday 18 November
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Cup Semi Final: Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 7.00PM
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup: Walshestown v Quay Olympic, Bellew Park 7.00PM
Saturday 20 November
Leinster Youth Cup: Ardee Celtic v Glynn Barntown, Town Parks 12.30PM
Sunday 21 November
Dundalk Credit Union U10 Presentation Games: Glenmuir Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, Bellew Park 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Quay Celtic, Bellew Park 9.45AM; Muirhevnamor v Quay Athletic, Bellew Park 9.45AM; Walshestown v Dromin Juveniles, Bellew Park 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Dromin Utd, Bellew Park 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Shamrocks, Bellew Park 11.00AM;
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Cup Final: Ardee Celtic or Bellurgan Utd v Bay Utd, Bellew Park 12.30PM
U16 Muirhevnamor Mulvenna Cup Final Termonfeckin Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 2.30PM
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Rock Celtic v Quay Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Shamrocks, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Walshestown or Quay Olympic v Bay Utd, TBC 11.00AM
Tuesday 23 November
U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup Final: Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 7.00PM
Wednesday 24 November
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Semi Final: Rock Celtic or Quay Celtic v Walshestown/Quay Olympic or Bay Utd, Bellew Park 7.00PM
Thursday 25 November
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Semi Final: Redeemer v Woodview Celtic or Shamrocks, Bellew Park 7.00PM
This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results. (Photo: Dundalk and District League Facebook)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.