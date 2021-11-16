Louth has the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country

Louth has the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, as over 55,000 cases of the virus are reported in the North East since the pandemic began

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of Covid-19 in Louth is now 1,638.7, with 2,112 cases of the virus being reported in the last two weeks, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 1,146.4.

A total of 55,962 cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the North East in the four waves of the virus, with almost half of them being reported in the most recent wave.

The Department of Public Health North East, which includes Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan, has said that there has been a “significant rise” in the number of cases being detected in the North East in recent weeks.

It comes as the Department reported an additional 170 cases in Louth as of midnight November 14th.

COVID-19 new cases update in the North East region (as of midnight November 14, 2021):

Meath: 172

Louth: 170

Monaghan: 52

Cavan: 75



*This data is provisional and subject to change@HSELive @hpscireland pic.twitter.com/K0njywBnKe — Department of Public Health North East (@PublicHealth_NE) November 16, 2021

Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of the Department of Public Health North East, said: “The North East region has reached another milestone of COVID-19 cases, as the number of cases crossed 50,000. Over half of this was recorded during the fourth wave.”

“With nearly 2500 cases every week and 3000 cases in week 45, it represents some of the highest number of cases per week we have experienced during the pandemic.”

Dr Pereira appealed for people to remain at home and isolate if they feel unwell.

“I am appealing to you all to stay at home if you are unwell. People around you will thank you for doing so.”

Dr Pereira said that the public should remain vigilant and that the pandemic is not yet over, and said that people need to act responsibly to curb the spread of the virus.

“Activities contributing to the increase in cases recently include indoor gatherings, household visits, family gatherings, social activities and onward transmission from social events into workplaces and schools,” said Dr Pereira.

“When COVID-19 is circulating in the community, the best way of reducing the number of cases is to reduce the level of socialising and ensuring that if you have symptoms, you take every effort not to spread the infection.”

He encouraged people to get their Covid-19 vaccine booster if they are eligible to receive one, with the National Immunisation Advisory Committee recommending that booster vaccines be given to anyone over the age of 50.

Dr Elaine Brabazon, Senior Surveillance Scientist at the Department of Public Health HSE North East, added: “The number of COVID-19 cases in Wave 4 in the North East have now surpassed the total cases during Wave 3.”

“In some areas in the North East rates of COVID-19 are as high as 1 case in every 50 people. This represents significant force of infection in our communities. This is a time we all need to pull together again.”