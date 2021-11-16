Search

16/11/2021

Louth has the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country

It comes as 55,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the northeast since the pandemic began

Concern grows as Louth Covid-19 incidence rate rises

Coronavirus Covid-19

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth has the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, as over 55,000 cases of the virus are reported in the North East since the pandemic began

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of Covid-19 in Louth is now 1,638.7, with 2,112 cases of the virus being reported in the last two weeks, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 1,146.4.

A total of 55,962 cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the North East in the four waves of the virus, with almost half of them being reported in the most recent wave.

The Department of Public Health North East, which includes Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan, has said that there has been a “significant rise” in the number of cases being detected in the North East in recent weeks.

It comes as the Department reported an additional 170 cases in Louth as of midnight November 14th.

Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of the Department of Public Health North East, said: “The North East region has reached another milestone of COVID-19 cases, as the number of cases crossed 50,000. Over half of this was recorded during the fourth wave.”

“With nearly 2500 cases every week and 3000 cases in week 45, it represents some of the highest number of cases per week we have experienced during the pandemic.”

Dr Pereira appealed for people to remain at home and isolate if they feel unwell.

“I am appealing to you all to stay at home if you are unwell. People around you will thank you for doing so.”

Dr Pereira said that the public should remain vigilant and that the pandemic is not yet over, and said that people need to act responsibly to curb the spread of the virus.

“Activities contributing to the increase in cases recently include indoor gatherings, household visits, family gatherings, social activities and onward transmission from social events into workplaces and schools,” said Dr Pereira.

“When COVID-19 is circulating in the community, the best way of reducing the number of cases is to reduce the level of socialising and ensuring that if you have symptoms, you take every effort not to spread the infection.”

He encouraged people to get their Covid-19 vaccine booster if they are eligible to receive one, with the National Immunisation Advisory Committee recommending that booster vaccines be given to anyone over the age of 50.

Dr Elaine Brabazon, Senior Surveillance Scientist at the Department of Public Health HSE North East, added: “The number of COVID-19 cases in Wave 4 in the North East have now surpassed the total cases during Wave 3.”

“In some areas in the North East rates of COVID-19 are as high as 1 case in every 50 people. This represents significant force of infection in our communities. This is a time we all need to pull together again.”

Gardaí continue to appeal for information on burglary in Dundalk last week

The incident took place in Meadow Grove

More children in Louth able to avail of after school care

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media