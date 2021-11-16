Search

16/11/2021

Gardaí continue to appeal for information on burglary in Dundalk last week

The incident took place in Meadow Grove

Man due in court on money laundering offences as Louth Gardai seize €320,000

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Local Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information on a burglary that occurred in Meadow Grove in Dundalk last Thursday.

The burglary took place at approximately 6:15pm on Thursday, November 11th, when the homeowner discovered two men inside his property in Meadow Grove.

The two men fled the scene quickly after being discovered.

According to Gardaí, no items have been reported as stolen and no damage has been caused.

Gardaí have since appealed for witnesses to come forward, asking road users who were in the Meadow Grove, Ramparts, Marshes Lower and Inner Relief Road areas between 5:45pm and 6:60pm on Thursday, November 11th to speak with them.

Dundalk Gardaí are seeking in particular anyone who may have seen two men getting into a dark coloured Audi A3 near Marshes Lower in Dundalk. Gardaí belive that the partial registration of the car was 04 MH.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward to Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Mary Lou McDonald meets Dundalk community groups

Dundalk's Bridge Street Studios opens door to public

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media