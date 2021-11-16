Gardaí continue to appeal for information on burglary in Dundalk last week

Local Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information on a burglary that occurred in Meadow Grove in Dundalk last Thursday.
The burglary took place at approximately 6:15pm on Thursday, November 11th, when the homeowner discovered two men inside his property in Meadow Grove.
The two men fled the scene quickly after being discovered.
According to Gardaí, no items have been reported as stolen and no damage has been caused.
Gardaí have since appealed for witnesses to come forward, asking road users who were in the Meadow Grove, Ramparts, Marshes Lower and Inner Relief Road areas between 5:45pm and 6:60pm on Thursday, November 11th to speak with them.
Dundalk Gardaí are seeking in particular anyone who may have seen two men getting into a dark coloured Audi A3 near Marshes Lower in Dundalk. Gardaí belive that the partial registration of the car was 04 MH.
Anyone with information is being asked to come forward to Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
