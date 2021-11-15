Dundalk's Bridge Street Studios opens door to public

Bridge Street Studios are opening their doors to the public so they can get a peek behind the scenes at the artists at work while getting a start on their Christmas shopping.

People can kick off the gifting season with a visit to the Bridge Street Studios Christmas Open Studios on Saturday 20th November from 10 am to 5 pm.

Bridge Street Studios invite everyone to go along to see what goes on behind the scenes in the work spaces of an art studio.

Visitors are welcome to see and talk to local artists and craftspeople at work and will also have the opportunity to tour all four floors of the newly expanded workspaces.

If you have a loved one who you would love to buy some handmade local art and design but don't know what they like, bring them along for our meet the maker day and get some hints!

"Of course, you can start your Christmas shopping right away! We have a broad range of gift ideas to suit all tastes and pockets such as print, paintings, textiles, and ceramics greeting cards to large one-off paintings prices are from €3 - €500", a spokeswoman said.

"We don't open the workspaces to the public very often," said Orla Barry, textile painter " so it is a great opportunity to talk to the artists, hear the story behind the work and get a sneak peek at what is coming next."

The studios are open every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm www.bridgestreetstudios.com