Search

15/11/2021

Mary Lou McDonald meets Dundalk community groups

Mary Lou McDonald meets Dundalk community groups

Reporter:

Reporter

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was in Dundalk last week to hear from community groups operating in the town about the challenges they are facing.

Deputy McDonald was invited to the constituency by TD Ruairí Ó Murchú and met eight groups at the Redeemer Family Resource Centre in Cox’s Demesne.

Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Meenan also attended the meeting, which heard how red tape and paperwork can stall applications for funding, while there was an agreement that there is ‘creeping corporatisation’ in many of the State agencies.

Speaking after the meeting, Deputy McDonald said: "We had fantastic interaction with activists from Dundalk and Drogheda.

"We talked about community development, addiction and recovery, investing in families and young people, resilience and change.

"It has been really interesting and useful to hear stories from so many people who have been working in communities like Dundalk for a long time.

"Their work and positivity were inspiring.

"I want to thank those who met with us for their time. We have listened very carefully to what they have had to say and we know that things must change.

"We are determined that things will change so that every person living in Dundalk, Drogheda and across the island, particularly young people, will get their proper chance.

"We will invest in recovery and resilience and in the services that communities need and deserve."

Deputy Ó Murchú said it was clear from the meeting that fit for purpose services such as family support and addiction services, particularly for deprived communities, were needed.

He said: "We met with people who work at the coalface.

"They spoke about the difficulties they have in accessing funding, in interacting with the State and the failure of the entire system to deliver for people.

"Mary Lou said that if we get the opportunity to be in government, we will offer a system that delivers for people and we all need to ensure that this happens."

Louth County Council passes budget for 2022

Louth TD wants public's opinion on dental care in county

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media