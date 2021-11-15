Louth TD wants public's opinion on dental care in county

Louth TD Ged Nash has launched a survey in light of the shocking figures he received from the HSE regarding the state of dental care in the county.

The figures showed that children, adults and pensioners can wait well over a year for treatment and that the number of dental care providers for medical card holders has more than halved in recent years.

To have your voice heard Deputy Nash has asked people to go on his Facebook page where members of the public can find and complete the short survey.

Alternatively, people can email Depty Nash's office on ged.nash@oir.ie to receive a direct copy of the survey.

Deputy Nash will bring the results of the survey and the broader concerns of constituents to the attention of the Minister for Health and Irish Dental Association with whom he plans to meet shortly.

The Louth and East Meath TD said: “With the mass withdrawal of dental practitioners and waiting lists over a year long across multiple categories of dental care, we risk storing up huge dental problems, especially in vulnerable groups such as children, pensioners and medical card patients.

“The problem has gone from bad to worse in the last year. It is a multi-faceted problem and one I want to see fixed.

“But is enough is enough – the Minister for Health and the HSE need to hear first-hand the affect this is having on dental patients and I’d encourage as many people as possible to fill out this short survey to ensure their voice is heard and that the authorities are aware of the real impact on people’s lives and health.”