Louth County Council passes budget for 2022

Louth County Council
Louth County Councillors have voted to pass the council's budget for 2022 at a meeting this afternoon.
The budget was passed, with 20 councillors voting in favour while six Sinn Féin councillors opposed.
The budget itself will see €140 million spent on services provided by the council, in areas like housing and water services.
