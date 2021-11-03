Knockbridge and St Fechins capture the honours at the Peggy McCreesh Hurling blitz

The Knockbridge U11 team which captured the B Shield at the Peggy McCreesh Hurling blitz. (Pic: Knockbridge Hurling)
Pairc Ui Chuinnigh in Knockbridge was the venue for the 2021 U11 Peggy McCreesh Hurling blitz. The four competing teams this year were Knockbridge, St Fechins, St Kevin's and Naomh Moninne. The teams played a round robin series of games to determine the qualifiers for the A and B Finals that would form the culmination of an exciting afternoons hurling.
St Fechins topped the standings winning all three of their games to set up a meeting with St Kevin's in the 'A' Final. The Philipstown outfit for their part won two of their group games to qualify for that final. Host club Knockbridge and Naomh Moninne competed for the 'B' Shield in the 3rd/4th place final.
The Termonfeckin outfit justified their favourites tag in the 'A' Final running out winners by 3-6 to 1-1. Knockbridge captured the 'B' Shield with a 3-5 to 0-1 victory over Naomh Moninne. Afterwards the respective shields were presented to St Fechins captain Finn Reilly and Knockbridge captain Sean Hagan by Peggy McCreesh.
ST FECHINS: Noah Andrews, Cillian O Gorman, Finn Reilly, Daithi Kierans, Jamie Reilly, Fiachra Ivory, James Cooney, Brian Mulholland, Rory Mulholland, Dylan Gallagher, Ruairi Heeney, Cathal Minogue, Patrick Parry, Loughlin Brodigan, Lillian Traynor, Cormac Brennan, Conor Kelly.
ST KEVIN'S: DJ Leonard, Liam Bulger, Ada King, Holly Murray, Jasmine Finlay, Matthew Forde, Cian Cunningham, Robyn Clarke, Cathal Maloney, Patrick Maloney, Caoimhe Kirwan, Conail McCarthy, Andrew Nolan. Sarah Murphy.
KNOCKBRIDGE: Cian Fehily, Cian Hoey, Sean Prendergast, Tadhg Byrne, Aoife Fehily, Ben McCreesh, Tommy Laverty, Oisin Byrne, Sean Hagan, Summer Finnegan, Pearse Hand, Cian McIntorerty, Patrick Wright, Feilim Mathews, Senan O Connor, Fionn High in, Ellen Wright, Ava Norton.
NAOMH MONINNE: Cian Moloney, Ewan McCourt, Aaron James, Lucy Dignan Moloney, Oisin Maguire, Josh Murphy, Tommy Lennon, Dillon Heaney, Owen Moloney, Aoife Dowdall, Conal Cairns, Orla McCourt, Grace Davies, Ferdia Maguire.
The Knockbridge U11 team which captured the B Shield at the Peggy McCreesh Hurling blitz. (Pic: Knockbridge Hurling)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.