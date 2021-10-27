Search

27/10/2021

10 man Carrick do just enough to overcome Bay in seven goal thriller

football stock image

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Carrick 4-3 Bay fc

The old cliche of ‘a game of two halfs’ applied on Sunday as Bay FC were 2-0 up at the break only to see a spirited fightback from Carrick result in them taking all three points.

There was plenty of work for both keepers early on but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock 20 minutes in, a great cross from Alfonso Crespo was met on the volley by Gavin Donnelly to send Bay 1-0 up. The striker was then pulled down in the box to hand Bay a penalty which Crespo finished into the bottom corner.

Things were to get worse for Carrick when Alan Dyas raced onto a through ball and the Carrick keeper came out and hacked him down, reducing the home side to 10 men to round off a perfect half for the Dundalk side.

They often say ten men are harder to play against than eleven and this proved the case for Bay, Carrick equalising with a fine header five minutes into the half and less than 60 seconds later they were level with a piledriver of a strike from 20 yards out.

A shellshocked Bay regained their composure and moments later a fine through ball from Crespo set up a Shaun O'Connor free and the winger finished well across the keeper.

Their lead was intact less than 90 seconds as Carrick again levelled proceedings with a fine curling effort and to round off a crazy seven minute second half period the home side took the lead for the first time less than a minute later.

The game settled down and both teams had chances with Bay having the pick of them, Donnelly thought he equalised with a header but the ref blew for offside despite their being a man on the post from the corner.

The striker also smashed the crossbar before deep into injury time a clear hand ball by Carrick in the box was waved away by the ref much to the dismay of Bay as Carrick held on for the narrow win.

Team : Callum Mulholland (Kevin Mullen 85), Gavin Toner (Iyaz Chimeka 75), Gaither Diatezulwa, David Boyle, Brian McCloskey, Paddy Connor, Barry Carr, Shaun O'Connor, Alfonso Crespo, Alan Dyas, Gavin Donnelly.

Hunterstown Rovers show no mercy as they seal junior title with emphatic victory

Joe Carroll: Flags will be out in force for Mochta’s first senior final

Families of loved-ones who died at Dealgan House "deeply disappointed" at lack on inquiry

Blackrock based nutritional therapist to run online course around improving relationships with food

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media