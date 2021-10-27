10 man Carrick do just enough to overcome Bay in seven goal thriller

Carrick 4-3 Bay fc

The old cliche of ‘a game of two halfs’ applied on Sunday as Bay FC were 2-0 up at the break only to see a spirited fightback from Carrick result in them taking all three points.

There was plenty of work for both keepers early on but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock 20 minutes in, a great cross from Alfonso Crespo was met on the volley by Gavin Donnelly to send Bay 1-0 up. The striker was then pulled down in the box to hand Bay a penalty which Crespo finished into the bottom corner.

Things were to get worse for Carrick when Alan Dyas raced onto a through ball and the Carrick keeper came out and hacked him down, reducing the home side to 10 men to round off a perfect half for the Dundalk side.

They often say ten men are harder to play against than eleven and this proved the case for Bay, Carrick equalising with a fine header five minutes into the half and less than 60 seconds later they were level with a piledriver of a strike from 20 yards out.

A shellshocked Bay regained their composure and moments later a fine through ball from Crespo set up a Shaun O'Connor free and the winger finished well across the keeper.

Their lead was intact less than 90 seconds as Carrick again levelled proceedings with a fine curling effort and to round off a crazy seven minute second half period the home side took the lead for the first time less than a minute later.

The game settled down and both teams had chances with Bay having the pick of them, Donnelly thought he equalised with a header but the ref blew for offside despite their being a man on the post from the corner.

The striker also smashed the crossbar before deep into injury time a clear hand ball by Carrick in the box was waved away by the ref much to the dismay of Bay as Carrick held on for the narrow win.

Team : Callum Mulholland (Kevin Mullen 85), Gavin Toner (Iyaz Chimeka 75), Gaither Diatezulwa, David Boyle, Brian McCloskey, Paddy Connor, Barry Carr, Shaun O'Connor, Alfonso Crespo, Alan Dyas, Gavin Donnelly.