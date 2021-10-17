Mannon Castle Golf Notes: New Senior Caption elected

Mannan Castle Men

&

Last weekend’s competition was stableford off the white tees. Trevor Markey put in impressive round of 40 points to claim top spot.

He played some great golf which included two 2`s and an excellent one over par back 9. Second place went to Michael Marley with a great score of 39 points. Michael`s steady round included nine pars and a super birdie on the difficult par five 15th.

Michael Burns was back on the winners podium this week and he had no help from his partner from last week Shane Donohue. Michael had 38 points total and a massive 27 points on the back nine meant he pipped Fergal Brady and Jimmy McMahon into 3rd on count-back.

Weekend Stableford Result: 1st Trevor Markey (PH 15) 40pts, 2nd Michael Marley (PH 18) 39pts, 3rd Michael Burns (PH 20) 38pts c/b

John Minnock took top spot in las week’s Thursday Open. 42 points gave John a comfortable four-point victory. He registered a score on every hole and a birdie on the 13th was the highlight of his winning round.

David Murphy claimed second spot with a nice round of 38 points. A birdie two on the picturesque 3rd is always something to treasure and David accomplished this on Thursday. Aidan Molloy was in third place with 37 points, and he also claimed a fantastic two on our 3rd hole.

Thursday Open Results: 1st John Minnock (PH 16) 42pts, 2nd David Murphy (PH 24) 38pts, 3rd Aidan Molloy (PH 21) 37pts



Mannon Castle had three representatives at the Men's Club Challenge All-Ireland Final last Sunday in Headford Golf Club. Tony Donagher - Category One, Derek Yorke - Category Two and Richie Mulholland- Category Three.

All three men represented our club with distinction and done themselves proud. Tony played some great golf in the tough conditions and finished a very respectable fourth place in cat 1.

Derek Yorke, in cat 2, rediscovered his form and came out on top to claim the win. Richie Mulholland also claimed a brilliant victory in cat 3 and he brought home a medal also. A huge well done to all three of you and a big thank you for representing our great club on the National stage

Joe Mullen’s Senior Captain Prize was held on Tuesday the 5th of October. At the presentation and AGM Joe welcomed all present and thanked all the members for their support and encouragement over the last 3 years.

He recalled those members who had passed in the previous two years and especially mentioned Paddy Martin and Jimmy Courtney who had been a constant presence every Tuesday.

He said the lack of close social contact indoors due to the pandemic was a great loss and looked forward to the final lifting of restrictions.

The condition of the course was a credit to the work by the greenkeeping staff and volunteers. Captain Philip Hughes, Lady Captain Marie Sweeney and President Philip McGovern were thanked for the prizes presented to the seniors.

Thanks, was also given to Kevin and Mary in the Pro shop, to Stephane and his staff for the catering and Angela Gartlan for her work as PRO.

Prior to his presentation of the accounts, Joe thanked Eddie Hamm for his 13 years as Secretary/Treasurer and wished him well in his retirement.

In the election of officers Joe Mullen will take over as Secretary/Treasurer and Jimmy McMahon was elected as Seniors Captain.

In the Captain's Prize nine-hole competition, Patsy Hoey was victorious thanks to a run of four pars from the 15th.

He managed to hold off a strong challenge by new captain Jimmy McMahon with Oliver Fox, maintaining his recent good form to finish third. In the Golfer of the Year Fred Fitzsimons was the victor thanks to his steady golf in recent months.

Senior Captain Prize -Nine Holes: 1st Patsy Hoey (13.5) 19 pts, 2nd Jimmy McMahon (19.9) 18 pts, 3rd Oliver Fox (12.9) 17 pts

2021 Senior Golfer of the Year: Fred Fitzsimons



Mannan Castle Ladies

A venerable senior member, one of our best young golfers and one of our newest recruits to Mannan shared the podium last week.

The unstoppable Kitty Sharkey (19) scooped the top spot showing her trademark skill and accuracy carding an excellent 39 pts.

Two points behind but still playing the Round of the Week, Louise Hanratty recorded not only seven pars and a birdie but a magnificent Hole in One on the 12th in her terrific round. Not bad for playing off 8.

In her podium debut, Margaret Flanagan took third place on countback from her playing partner with 35 pts in the difficult wet conditions last Wednesday.

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Watters Electrical, Culloville 6th Oct 2021: 1st Kitty Sharkey (19) 39pts, 2nd Louise Hanratty (8) 37pts, 3rd Margaret Flanagan (34) 35pts c/b.