Search

15/10/2021

Breaking: Senior Football Semi-final Postponed due to Covid-19

Six cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

Six cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Last night came the breaking news that the eagerly anticipated Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship semi-final meeting between county champions Naomh Mairtin and the Newtown Blues fixed for this Sunday had been postponed by Louth GAA. It has now come to light that decision was made due a concern with Covid-19.

In a statement issued to the Democrat this afternoon, county board secretary Bob Doheny confirmed that that all safety guidelines were followed and that health officials were consulted ahead of the decision to postpone the match. It will now take place on the Bank Holiday Monday, the 25th of October at 3PM in Dunleer.

"Louth GAA confirm that this Sundays Louth Senior Football Championship semi-final with Naomh Mairtin and Newtown Blues was Postponed due to Covid-19" the statement read.

"Prior to the commencement of the Club Championships, Guidelines on Postponements due to Covid-19 were issued to all Clubs from the CCC and these Guidelines were followed by all parties which resulted in this decision.

"Louth GAA and Newtown Blues sought advice from Public Health on this matter and we thank Public Health Louth for their help. We thank Naomh Mairtin for the co-operation. We hope all that are suffering with Covid-19 at this time are safe and well" Doheny concluded.

Efficient John Mitchels book their place in Junior Semi-finals

Announcement of redundancies and closing of operations at Horseware is 'shocking', says Ó Murchú

Line up for the Senior Semi-finals revealed as St Fechins defeat Clan Na Gael

Walk-in vaccination centre set to operate in Dundalk this weekend

First and second doses will be available for anyone over 12

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media