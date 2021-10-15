Breaking: Senior Football Semi-final Postponed due to Covid-19

Last night came the breaking news that the eagerly anticipated Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship semi-final meeting between county champions Naomh Mairtin and the Newtown Blues fixed for this Sunday had been postponed by Louth GAA. It has now come to light that decision was made due a concern with Covid-19.

In a statement issued to the Democrat this afternoon, county board secretary Bob Doheny confirmed that that all safety guidelines were followed and that health officials were consulted ahead of the decision to postpone the match. It will now take place on the Bank Holiday Monday, the 25th of October at 3PM in Dunleer.

"Louth GAA confirm that this Sundays Louth Senior Football Championship semi-final with Naomh Mairtin and Newtown Blues was Postponed due to Covid-19" the statement read.

"Prior to the commencement of the Club Championships, Guidelines on Postponements due to Covid-19 were issued to all Clubs from the CCC and these Guidelines were followed by all parties which resulted in this decision.

"Louth GAA and Newtown Blues sought advice from Public Health on this matter and we thank Public Health Louth for their help. We thank Naomh Mairtin for the co-operation. We hope all that are suffering with Covid-19 at this time are safe and well" Doheny concluded.