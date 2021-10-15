Search

15/10/2021

Walk-in vaccination centre set to operate in Dundalk this weekend

First and second doses will be available for anyone over 12

As many as 120 people every hour able to get Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centre in Dundalk

Vaccination centre in Fairways hotel

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic is set to operate in Dundalk this Saturday at the Fairway's Hotel.

The clinic will run between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, October 16th and will be open to anyone over the age of 12.

Dose one and dose two of Pfizer will be available this Saturday, with the Department of Public Health North East saying that no appointments will be necessary.

The Department have asked that anyone attending the walk-in clinic should bring their PPSN (if you have one), an Eircode, mobile phone number, email address and a photo ID with date of birth.

