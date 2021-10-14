Search

14/10/2021

New park and share facility opened just off M1 Motorway in Dundalk

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A new park and share facility on the M1 has just opened outside Dundalk.

The facility has 226 parking spaces available and is located off junction 16 (formally N52 Junction).

It is the first purpose-built park and share facility on Ireland’s motorway network.

The project cost approximately €1 million, with both Louth County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland saying it will significantly improve safety at junctions off the M1 motorway.

Within the project, there are 226 parking bays - of which 22 are disabled spots - as well as wiring for electric vehicles.

The entire facility is floodlit, with pedestrian footpaths and access off the R215 also available.

“The opening of the scheme means that vehicles currently parking adjacent to high-speed national roads will now be able to park safely in a purpose-built parking facility,” said Louth County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland in a joint statement.

“The facility will have the added benefit of also incentivising more vehicle sharing and access to private bus operators, which in turn will reduce the environmental impact of commuting in individual cars.”

