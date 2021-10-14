Line up for the Senior Semi-finals revealed as St Fechins defeat Clan Na Gael

The line-up for the Halpenny Travel Senior Championship semi-finals is now known after the weekend’s quarter-finals.

St Fechins booked their place on Friday evening by winning an exciting encounter with Clan na Gael in Termonfeckin. With defences on top, the two sides were evenly matched in this low scoring first half but the Fechins went into the break leading 1-5 to 1-2.

A second goal for Rachael Kinch, a strong defensive effort from their backs and some good scoring from forwards Ava Briscoe and Sara Moore allowed the home team to pull away in the last quarter, eventually winning on a final score of 2-11 to 1-7.

They will now play Roche Emmets in the semi-final, who had a 0-20 to 2-05 win at home over Newtown Blues.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the draw the Geraldines showed off their championship credentials with a staggering five goal display against Cooley in which they ran out 17 point victors in the end, 5-8 to 0-6. They will face St Patrick's who overcame St Brides by 2-11 to 1-7.

Both games are fixed for 11:30AM this Sunday with Roche making the trip North to Pairc Naomh Fechin while the Pats make the short journey to face the Gers in Haggardstown.