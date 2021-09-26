Rock Celtic and Rampard Celtic to contest this years Clancy Cup Final

Clancy Cup

Semi final

Rock Celtic 4 Bay United 0

Sandy Lane

23/09/21

Rock Celtic reached their first ever Clancy Cup final with a commanding 4-0 victory over a previously unbeaten Bay United. In fact they were the first to hold them scoreless.

It was Bay who started on the front foot striking the crossbar in the opening minute and they kept pressure on the home side until the 17th minute when in a break away the reds scored with a low shot across the Bay keeper to finish inside the far post.

From that moment on Rock grew in stature and in the 32nd minute they found the roof of the Bay net from close range and held their 2-0 lead until the break. Inside two minutes of the restart a free kick from the touchline found its way past everyone to nestle into the Bay net to make it 3-0 to Rock.

A rattled Bay side could not find a way back into the game and suffered more punishment when they conceded a fourth score from a back header from another set piece.

Rock's talisman scorer Rory Kirke netted a brace, bringing his total to 15 goals in Cup and League games. Oran O'Hanlon brought his account to five and Alan McQuillan notched his second strike of the season.

Rampart Celtic 2 Border Legion 1

Clancy Park

22/9/21

Clancy Cup holder's Rampart Celtic advance to a 2nd of October showdown with Rock Celtic after snatching a 2-1 victory over Border Legion with two late goals.

The Legion took the lead after seven minutes, Quinn Ryan finishing a cross from the right for his second goal of the season. On 18 minutes the Legion were awarded a penalty, while a Rampart player was lying injured the penalty shooter deliberately shot wide.

Shortly after the Lisdoo side hit the crossbar and although dominating the first 45 minutes they failed to add to their slender lead. In the second period the Legion's control of proceedings continued until the final quarter of the match when first Niall Ferguson with his fourth goal of the campaign levelled the scores.

Stephen Sharkey with only his second strike this season put Rampart ahead, a lead they clung too until the final whistle, to inflict the first defeat of the season on Border Legion. The Clancy Cup final is fixed for Saturday October 2nd with kickoff scheduled for 7:15PM.