Louth GAA Fixtures: who is your club playing as last Quarter sports are filled?

Louth GAA fixtures from Friday September 24th to Monday 27th
Friday 24th Sept 21
Na Piarsaigh vs Cuchulainn Gaels Darver JFC Group D 7 30PM
Dowdallshill vs Sean McDermotts Stabannon JFC Group D 7 30PM
Saturday 25th Sept 21
Clan Na Gael vs St Kevins Stabannon IFC Group B 5 30PM
O'Raghallaighs vs Cooley Kickhams Dunleer IFC Group C 5 30PM
Kilkerley Emmets vs Naomh Fionnbarra Darver IFC Group D 5 30 PM
Sean O’Mahonys vs Roche Emmets Haggardstown IFC Group A 7 30PM
Sunday 26th Sept 21
Annaghminnon Rovers vs Wolfe Tones Darver JFC Group C 12PM
Lannleire vs Glen Emmets Drogheda JFC Group C 12PM
St Josephs vs Dundalk Gaels The Grove SFC Group B 2PM
St Patrick's vs St Mochtas Clan Na Gael Park SFC Group A 3 30PM
Martins vs Geraldines Dunleer SFC Group D 5 30PM
St Brides vs O’Connell’s Stabannon SFC Group C 7PM
Monday 27th Sept 21
Glyde Rangers vs Naomh Malachi Darver JFC Group A 7 30PM
John Mitchels vs Westerns Clan Na Gael Park JFC Group B 7 30PM
