23/09/2021

Louth GAA Fixtures: who is your club playing as last Quarter sports are filled?

EXPERIMENTAL RULES: Former Donegal GAA star blasts those against change

Louth GAA fixtures from Friday September 24th to Monday 27th

Friday 24th Sept 21

Na Piarsaigh vs Cuchulainn Gaels Darver JFC Group D 7 30PM

Dowdallshill vs Sean McDermotts Stabannon JFC Group D 7 30PM

Saturday 25th Sept 21

Clan Na Gael vs St Kevins Stabannon IFC Group B 5 30PM

O'Raghallaighs vs Cooley Kickhams Dunleer IFC Group C 5 30PM

Kilkerley Emmets vs Naomh Fionnbarra Darver IFC Group D 5 30 PM

Sean O’Mahonys vs Roche Emmets Haggardstown IFC Group A 7 30PM

Sunday 26th Sept 21

Annaghminnon Rovers vs Wolfe Tones Darver JFC Group C 12PM

Lannleire vs Glen Emmets Drogheda JFC Group C 12PM

St Josephs vs Dundalk Gaels The Grove SFC Group B 2PM

St Patrick's vs St Mochtas Clan Na Gael Park SFC Group A 3 30PM

Martins vs Geraldines Dunleer SFC Group D 5 30PM

St Brides vs O’Connell’s Stabannon SFC Group C 7PM

Monday 27th Sept 21

Glyde Rangers vs Naomh Malachi Darver JFC Group A 7 30PM

John Mitchels vs Westerns Clan Na Gael Park JFC Group B  7 30PM

