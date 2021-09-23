National Broadband Plan information events set to be held in the Marshes Shopping Centre this weekend

A pop-up information event on the National Broadband Plan is set to take place on Friday the 24th and Saturday the 25th in the Marshes Shopping Centre, to detail when high-speed broadband is coming to Dundalk.

The events, which are set to take place between 10am and 4pm, will give locals information on the NBP and when it is set to arrive in Dundalk.

Peter Hendrick, the CEO of National Broadband Ireland, said that they were excited to work with the people of Dundalk on high speed broadband.

“National Broadband Ireland is excited about the opportunity to engage directly with the people of Dundalk and give them information about when high-speed broadband will be available, let them know how they can connect to the NBI network and how they can register for progress updates specific to their Eircode,” said Mr Hendrick.

According to the NBI, construction is underway to bring fibre to 2,770 premises into the townlands in the Dundalk Intervention Area, including Ballyoran, Ballinclare, Kilcurly, Gibstown, Killincoole and Donaghmore.

In total, there are 8,344 premises in the Intervention Area (IA) in County Louth, which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 13% of all premises in the county.

With the NBP, there will be an investment of €33 million into the high-speed fibre network and before the Fibre-to-Home rollout begins, there will be Broadband Connection Points nationwide completed.

Facilities include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites will be providing high-speed internet access in the rollout area.

There are nine of these sites in Louth, with seven currently being connected including Stephenstown Pond, Templetown Beach and Port Beach.