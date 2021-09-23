Search

23/09/2021

National Broadband Plan information events set to be held in the Marshes Shopping Centre this weekend

Dundalk Marshes Shopping Centre

The information events will be held on Friday and Saturday

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A pop-up information event on the National Broadband Plan is set to take place on Friday the 24th and Saturday the 25th in the Marshes Shopping Centre, to detail when high-speed broadband is coming to Dundalk.

The events, which are set to take place between 10am and 4pm, will give locals information on the NBP and when it is set to arrive in Dundalk.

Peter Hendrick, the CEO of National Broadband Ireland, said that they were excited to work with the people of Dundalk on high speed broadband.

“National Broadband Ireland is excited about the opportunity to engage directly with the people of Dundalk and give them information about when high-speed broadband will be available, let them know how they can connect to the NBI network and how they can register for progress updates specific to their Eircode,” said Mr Hendrick.

According to the NBI, construction is underway to bring fibre to 2,770 premises into the townlands in the Dundalk Intervention Area, including  Ballyoran, Ballinclare, Kilcurly, Gibstown, Killincoole and Donaghmore.

In total, there are 8,344 premises in the Intervention Area (IA) in County Louth, which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 13% of all premises in the county.

With the NBP, there will be an investment of €33 million into the high-speed fibre network and before the Fibre-to-Home rollout begins, there will be Broadband Connection Points nationwide completed.

Facilities include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites will be providing high-speed internet access in the rollout area.

There are nine of these sites in Louth, with seven currently being connected including Stephenstown Pond, Templetown Beach and Port Beach.

Two men arrested following burglaries in Ardee and Swords last night

Dundalk court: Judge apologised for having to adjourn cases

Louth people urged to go Up the Hill for Jack & Jill

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media