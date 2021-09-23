Search

Na Piarsaigh land Junior Quarter final spot in one sided victory over Dowdallshill

Na Piarsaigh's Eamon McAuley

Eamon McAuley contesting the ball with Dowdallshill's Luke O'Brien in Group D of the Junior Championship in Clan Na Gael Park. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Anglo Printers Junior Football championship Group D

Na Piarsaigh 1-16 Dowdallshill 0-5

Na Piarsaigh joined first time quarter finalists Cuchulainn Gaels in the last eight out of Group D, following a comprehensive victory over town rivals Dowdallshill.

The Rock Road side, who had already accounted for the Sean Mc Dermotts in the opening round, were well on their way to victory by half time after opening up a seven point lead 1-7 to 0-3.

The only goal of the game arrived on the 24th minute mark when Ciaran Murphy’s speculative effort deceived a couple of players on route to the corner of the net. Murphy was Na Piarsaigh’s main tormentor in chief, finishing the game with 1-7 to his credit.

The winners stretched their lead further in the second half, with former County defender Eamonn McAuley among their scorers.

Both teams finished the game with 14 men, following second yellow cards for Piarsaigh’s Paul Mallon and Dowdallshill captain Jack Mc Gailey in the closing quarter.

For the ‘Hill, the defeat ends their Championship aspirations, making Friday night’s Group D finale against McDermotts in Stabannon, a dead rubber. But they did have some decent performances from the likes of their keeper Dermot McArdle, Jack McGailey and Justin Halley.

Dowdallshill: Dermot Mc Ardle; Stephen Cooney, Darragh Newman, Paudie Murray; Stephen Murray, Jack Mc Gailey, Martin Og O’Brien; Justin Halley, Ray Campbell; Paddy Mc Kenna, Ciaran Sheridan (0-2), Luke O’Brien; Cathal Sheridan, Paul Gill (0-3), Noel Finnegan. Subs used: Niall Mc Manus, Ciaran Murray and Dylan Mc Donald.

Na Piarsaigh scorers: Ciaran Murphy 1-7, Mark Larkin 0-4, Eamonn Mc Auley 0-2, Sean Geeney 0-2, Vinny Chorley 0-1.

Referee: David J Mc Ardle

