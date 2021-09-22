Search

22/09/2021

Dundalk back to winning ways as they book their place in the FAI Cup Semi-finals

Dundalk back to winning ways as they book their place in the FAI Cup Semi-finals

Patrick Hoban celebrates following Dundalk's 3-1 win over Finn Harps in the FAI Cup. (Photo:Ben McShane/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Niall Newberry at Oriel Park

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk 3-1 Finn Harps

A relieved Dundalk booked their place in the semi-finals of the Extra.ie FAI Cup after they beat Finn Harps 3-1 after extra-time in their quarter-final replay at Oriel Park.

Vinny Perth’s crisis-stricken side looked as though they were going to be on the wrong end of another disastrous result when Sean Boyd put Harps in front in the early stages.

But Sean Murray’s first-half equaliser was followed by a Patrick Hoban extra-time penalty before Michael Duffy sealed the win for Dundalk with a wonderful free-kick.

Absent for Dundalk were Alessio Abibi, Andy Boyle, Sonni Nattestad, Daniel Cleary and Sam Stanton; amid speculation that there was yet another Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

After pulling the original tie back to 3-3 in Ballybofey just four days beforehand, Harps arrived at Oriel with a spring in their step and started brightly, with Boyd – who scored two late goals in that game – putting Ollie Horgan’s side ahead after just five minutes. 

From a long Ryan Rainey punt down the left-hand side, Dundalk’s tormentor took a brilliant first touch before unleashing it beyond the grasp of goalkeeper Peter Cherrie.

As was the case last Friday night, goalscorer Boyd was wreaking havoc, and he saw his free-kick attempt well gathered by Cherrie, while the Scottish veteran keeper got down well to save from Barry McNamee’s rasping shot as Harps went in search for a second.

Making his full debut in the Dundalk backline was Mayowa Animasahun, but the youngster was caught out by Tunde Owolabi, who then evaded the challenge of both Cameron Dummigan and Darragh Leahy before firing over the top of Cherrie’s crossbar.

Oriel erupted on 39 minutes as Dundalk found a much-needed equaliser through Murray, who calmly slotted home from Hoban’s acrobatic assist on the right.

Harps almost restored their lead on 64 minutes when McNamee’s corner was headed onto the post by Boyd before Cherrie pushed away from Owolabi’s follow-up effort.

In truth, neither side created too much in the way of chances after that, and after 180 minutes of football over the course of two matches, the game ascended into extra-time.

Hoban should have scored three minutes into extra-time when he planted a close-range header off target after getting on the end of an excellent floated delivery from Murray.

The Lilywhites were awarded a penalty on 96 minutes when the menacing Sami Ben Amar was brought down by the outstretched leg of the experienced David Webster, and up stepped Hoban, who expertly dispatched despite Gerard Doherty guessing correctly.

Duffy sealed Dundalk’s place in Friday’s semi-final draw with a third on 105 minutes, curling a beautiful free-kick from just outside the box which gave Doherty no chance. 

Dundalk FC: Peter Cherrie; Raivis Jurkovskis, Mayowa Animasahun, Darragh Leahy, Cameron Dummigan; Greg Sloggett, Will Patching; Sami Ben Amar (Mark Hanratty 101), Sean Murray (Enda Douglas 115), Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban (Ebuka Kwelele 120+2)

Subs not used: Cameron Yates (gk), Ryan O’Kane, Jack Kavanagh, Michael Keyes, Jeff Nwodo

Finn Harps: Gerard Doherty; Ethan Boyle, Shane McEleney, Kosovar Sadiki, David Webster (Stephen Doherty 105+1); Mark Coyle; Karl O’Sullivan, Barry McNamee (Dan Hawkins 105+1), Ryan Rainey (Ryan Connolly 88); Sean Boyd (Adam Foley 71), Tunde Owolabi (Luke Rudden 112)

Subs not used: Patrick McGarvey (gk), Johnny Dunleavy, Mark Timlin, Luke Rudden, Nathan Logue

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin)

Fundraiser relaunched to send Dundalk's Sonia Hoey back to Mexico for cancer treatment

Dundalk Court: Man sentenced for assaulting barman in Carlingford pub

Louth community and arts projects set for funding boost from Bank of Ireland

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media