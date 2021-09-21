Dundalk Court: Man sentenced for assaulting barman in Carlingford pub

Gardaí believe a 'knuckle-duster' recovered from a 57 year old man after a bar man was assaulted in Carlingford, was used in the attack, Dundalk district court was told last week.

The court heard that local Gardaí were approached by a member of staff of Taaffe's Bar around 8.45pm who told them there was an assault taking place inside the premises.

Two men then exited the building and became aggressive towards the guards. The injured party told gardai he had been struck by a fist after he informed the men that they would not be served as they had previously been banned. He suffered a cut to the top of his head and behind his ear.

Michael Lennon who gave an address at Ard na Tana, Riverstown, Co. Louth was subsequently charged with assault causing harm and possession of a knuckle duster at Taaffe’s Bar, Carlingford and with being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Newry Street in the village on December 28th 2018.

The court was told a black knuckle duster was found on his person which gardai believe was used in the assault.

The victim told the court he believed "If I'd fallen down. I don't think they would have stopped".

Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard the defendant - who has 13 previous convictions - including one for assault causing harm, now resides in Spain, and had returned for a third time in as many weeks to meet the case.

The defence solicitor said her client, who had not come to garda attention in the almost three years since the incident, was extremely embarrassed and had €1,000 in court.

She added that the hearing had been delayed both due to issues with returning from Spain due to Covid but also because her client was receiving treatment for tumours.

However, Judge McKiernan said she did not think anything other than a custodial sentence would be appropriate and imposed a four-month sentence for the assault charge and marked the rest taken into consideration.

An appeal was subsequently lodged.