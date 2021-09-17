Dundalk's Caolan Rafferty bags win as Ireland stay unbeaten in Home Internationals

Dundalk Golf Club's Caolan Rafferty
Ireland are the only team with a 100% record after the first two days of the Men’s Home Internationals.
A 11-4 win against Wales at Hankley Common, means the team go into tomorrow’s match with hosts England, high in confidence.
While dropped from the mornings foursomes after his two losses against Scotland on Day One of the Home Internationals, Dundalk's Caolan Rafferty was back into the swing of things yesterday as won his first match of the competition. He defeated Tom Matthews impressively 4&3 in what was a great day of action for the Irish side.
Ireland won the morning’s Foursomes 3-2 for the second day in a row, with Marc Boucher, who had partnered Rafferty yesterday teaming up with Liam Nolan for a comprehensive 6&5 win over Matt Roberts and Aled Greville. It was the by far the standout performance of the opening session.
A dominant 8-2 win in the afternoon’s Singles saw Ireland earn the biggest win of the competition so far.
In the top match, Robert Moran came from 2-down through six holes, to win 4&3, and maintain his 100% record in the competition over the two days. Matt McClean had the biggest win of the session with a 6&4 win over Greville, while Ireland won three of the four matches that reached the 18th.
Scotland defeated England 10-5 in the other match of the day, leaving both teams chasing Ireland going into the final day. Scotland play Wales in today's early tie, starting at 8am, before Ireland and England tee off an hour later.
Following his victory in the singles Rafferty has been recalled to the Foursomes and will play alongside TJ Ford from Sligo against the English pairing of Jack Bigham and Josh Hill in the fourth of five matches.
Wales 4-11 Ireland
Foursomes Matches
James Ashfield and Luke Harries lost to Robert Moran and Alex Maguire 3&2
Kieron Harmon and Craig Melding beat Peter O’Keeffe and Matt McClean 3&1
Ben Chamberlain and Jacob Davies beat TJ Ford and Jack McDonnell 3&2
Matt Roberts and Aled Greville lost to Marc Boucher and Liam Nolan 6&5
Tomi Bowen and Tom Matthews lost to Hugh Foley and Alan Fahy 4&3
Singles Matches
James Ashfield lost to Robert Moran 4&3
Luke Harries beat Alex Maguire 1hole
Kieron Harmon lost to Hugh Foley 1hole
Tim Harry lost to Peter O’Keeffe 2&1
Ben Chamberlain beat Liam Nolan 3&1
Matt Roberts lost to TJ Ford 1hole
Tomi Bowen lost to Alan Fahy 1hole
Jacob Davies lost to Marc Boucher 2holes
Aled Greville lost to Matt McClean 6&4
Tom Matthews lost to Caolan Rafferty 4&3
