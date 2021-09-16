Dundalk's Caolan Rafferty and Ireland defeat Scotland in Home Internationals

Ireland have won their opening match at the Men’s Home Internationals, after a 8.5-6.5 win over Scotland at Hankley Common in England.

Dundalk golfer Caolan Rafferty was part of the winning team but it proved to be tough day him, as he lost out in both of his matches.

Partnered with Marc Boucher the duo were narrowly defeated 2&1 in yesterday mornings foursomes by the Scottish pair of Andrew Ni and George Burns before he was beaten later in the day in the singles by the in form Ni 7&6.

Ireland won the morning’s Foursomes session 3-2, with Robert Moran and Alex Maguire impressing with an 8&6 win against Angus Carrick and James Wilson. The duo were a bogey-free six-under through 11 holes, before their opponents conceded the match on the 12th.

TJ Ford and Jack McDonnell came from 3-down through eight holes, and only took the lead in their match against Lewis Irvine and Stuart Easton on the 17th, before winning by 2 holes. That win from the Connacht duo gave Ireland the smallest of leads going into the afternoon session.

Four of the day’s ten Singles matches went to the 18th, with Ireland gaining 2.5 points from those matches. Moran won the top match against Irvine with a birdie on 18, while his morning playing partner Maguire also picked up the win against Angus Carrick.

Recent West of Ireland champion Hugh Foley was the afternoon’s biggest winner, beating Darren Howie 7&5. After sitting out the morning session, Liam Nolan impressed in his first match, defeating Connor Wilson 5&4.

In the day’s other tie, England defeated Wales 10.5-4.5. Ireland play Wales today from 9am while England face Scotland.

Scotland 6.5-8.5 Ireland



Foursomes Matches:

Angus Carrick and Connor Wilson lost to Robert Moran and Alex Maguire 8&6

Rory Franssen and James Wilson lost to Peter O’Keeffe and Matt McClean 3&2

Matthew Clark and Darren Howie beat Hugh Foley and Alan Fahy 6&5

Lewis Irvine and Stuart Easton lost to TJ Ford and Jack McDonnell 2 holes

Andrew Ni and George Burns beat Caolan Rafferty and Marc Boucher 2&1



Singles Matches:

Lewis Irvine lost to Robert Moran 1 hole

Angus Carrick lost to Alex Maguire 1 hole

Rory Franssen beat Peter O’Keeffe 2&1

Matthew Clark beat TJ Ford 6&5

Connor Wilson lost to Liam Nolan 5&4

Stuart Easton beat Jack McDonnell 1 hole

Darren Howie lost to Hugh Foley 7&5

Ruben Lindsay lost to Alan Fahy 2&1

Andrew Ni beat Caolan Rafferty 7&6

George Burns halved with Matt McClean